Japanese Artist NISHIOKA Releases English Kindle Edition 'Unbreakable Bond'

Japanese singer-songwriter NISHIOKA has released the English Kindle edition of his book"Unbreakable Bond: Memory Turns into Prayer."

This work centers on the author's grandfather, Minoru Nishioka, who served aboard the Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Zuikaku during World War II, and explores the theme of spiritual inheritance passed down across generations.

The book does not seek to present a political narrative. Rather, it reflects on how unspoken memory travels through time and quietly shapes identity.

Several years after composing and performing the memorial song“Fumetsu no Kizuna” at the annual Zuikaku memorial ceremony held on October 25 at Kashihara Shrine in Nara Prefecture, Japan, NISHIOKA began to sense that fragments of his grandfather's lived experience may have unconsciously shaped the lyrics he had written.

Through his grandfather's personal journals, family recollections, and deep reflection, the author asks:

How does memory survive beyond death?

What does it mean to inherit history that was never spoken aloud?

Through his grandfather's words, the author came to believe that an unbreakable bond existed among those who stood on opposing sides of the battlefield, and he carries that conviction forward in this book.

“Unbreakable Bond” is not a historical textbook. It is a quiet meditation on legacy, identity, and responsibility.

The Kindle edition is now available worldwide on Amazon.

The musical work“Fumetsu no Kizuna,” which serves as the thematic foundation of this book, is scheduled for a worldwide digital release on August 15, 2026 - the anniversary marking the end of World War II.