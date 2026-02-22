Ladki Bahin Yojana To Continue Maharashtra Budget On March 6: Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue, dismissing opposition concerns about the future of the scheme, and announced that the state Budget for 2026–27 will be presented in the legislature on March 6.

Addressing a press conference after attending the customary tea meeting and Cabinet meeting on the eve of the Budget Session, Shinde said the Ladki Bahin Yojana remains a key welfare initiative aimed at supporting women.

Under the scheme, eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. Shinde said the programme has contributed significantly to women's empowerment and will remain operational.

He also criticised opposition parties for questioning the continuation of the scheme and said the government remained committed to welfare initiatives.

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 25, 2026, with the annual Budget to be presented on March 6.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that he would present the state Budget and said financial transfers to Maharashtra from the Central government had increased by Rs 20,000 crore.

Fadnavis also acknowledged the contribution of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in preparing previous state budgets, noting his experience and role in shaping fiscal policy.

Commenting on the Maha Vikas Aghadi's boycott of the customary tea meeting, Shinde criticised the opposition, alleging that it was divided and engaging in political protests instead of participating in legislative discussions.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who will participate in the Budget Session in her new role, also recalled the contribution of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in presenting the state Budget on multiple occasions.

Shinde reiterated that the government remains focused on welfare measures and economic development and expressed confidence that the upcoming Budget would address the needs of citizens and strengthen the state's growth.