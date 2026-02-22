Nvent Postpones Investor Day Due To Weather-Related State Of Emergency Declared In New York City Metropolitan Area
nVent is currently evaluating scheduling options. A formal invitation will be issued once the new date and location are finalized.
This postponement is strictly due to weather-related logistics and is not related to any change in the company's operations, financial performance or outlook.
About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.
Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at .
Investor Contact
Tony Riter
Vice President, Investor Relations
nVent
763.204.7750
...
Media Contact
Kevin H. King
Vice President, Global
Legal Disclaimer:
