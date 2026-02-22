Two Arrested In Bengal's Murshidabad On Suspicion Of Spying For Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Two youths have been arrested from West Bengal's Murshidabad district on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Sunday.

Both were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, which also recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards from their possession.

According to police sources, one of the accused, identified as Juhab Sheikh, a resident of Murshidabad, was arrested a few days ago after his activities came under suspicion during surveillance. During interrogation, investigators allegedly found evidence suggesting his links with handlers based in Pakistan.

Based on information obtained during questioning, another youth, identified as Suman Sheikh, was arrested on Saturday from Berhampore in Murshidabad district. Police sources said both the accused were involved in the business of selling SIM cards.

Investigators alleged that the accused procured SIM cards using identity documents of unsuspecting individuals and used those numbers to create WhatsApp accounts. They allegedly shared the one-time passwords (OTPs) generated during the verification process with their handlers in Pakistan, enabling remote control and operation of those accounts.

According to investigating officers, the accused are suspected to have shared OTPs at least seven times in this manner. In return, they allegedly received substantial payments, which were traced to their bank accounts.

Officials suspect that the accounts created using such SIM cards may have been used by Pakistan-based operatives to gather information about individuals in India. Investigators are examining whether any sensitive information or data was accessed or transmitted through these accounts and whether more individuals were involved in the network.

STF cyber experts played a key role in identifying the alleged operation and tracking the activities of the accused.

Officials said central intelligence agencies had earlier flagged similar cases involving OTP diversion and illegal use of SIM cards in different parts of the country. Investigators are also probing whether the arrested youths had links with any international terror organisations or militant groups.

Further investigation is underway.