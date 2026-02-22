Kai Po Che Turns 13: Producer Pragya Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Character Resonates The Most

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) As late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "Kai Po Che" completed 13 years of release on Sunday, producer Pragya Kapoor revealed that she resonated the most with Sushant's character Ishaan in the movie.

Commemorating the milestone, Pragya held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her official Instagram handle.

During the interaction, when an admirer asked Pragya to reveal the toughest and the easiest scene to shoot in the movie, she revealed,“Everything was tough! The cricket scenes were very tough because it was extremely hot and the sun was melting down, and it had to be covered from a lot of angles.”

Sharing her best memory from the sets of the drama, Pragya said,“It was my first time on a movie set". She further added that she could never forget having a breakfast buffet every morning!

Pragya expressed being in awe of everything happening on the 'Kai Po Che' set, and then“finally seeing it all come together on the edit was the most satisfying experience”.

Talking about her favourite character, she added that Sushant's character from the movie Ishaan resonates the most with her.

"He reminds me that belief is what turns big dreams into reality."

Pragya further recalled the post-shoot memories when her close friends and the industry watched "Kai Po Che" for the first time and gave their genuine feedback.

“There was so much warmth in that moment that I couldn't hold back my emotions. I remember happy tears rolling down my cheeks and feeling grateful for everything the film had become,” she recalled.

Along with Sushant, "Kai Po Che" further starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh as leads. Made under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel "The 3 Mistakes of My Life".

It revolves around three friends who are trying to navigate through friendship, ambition, and societal changes in Ahmedabad.