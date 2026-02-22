Assam Stands As Symbol Of Unity And Harmony: Jeet Adani

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Assam has always stood as a symbol of unity, harmony and collective progress, while successfully preserving its rich cultural heritage, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd Director Jeet Adani said on Sunday.

In his address at the inauguration of the new integrated terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, Jeet Adani said the people of Assam have consistently shown how diverse communities can live and grow together with dignity and mutual respect.

"Assam has always stood for unity and collective progress. The people here work together with dignity and mutual respect. The state has set an example of harmony and cultural richness for the rest of the country," he said.

He noted that Assam's development journey has been guided by inclusiveness and resilience, adding that the state has grown by embracing diversity rather than allowing divisions to weaken its social fabric.

"By the grace of God, Assam has grown while preserving its diverse traditions and guiding different communities to live together peacefully," Jeet Adani said.

Highlighting the natural beauty of the state, he described Assam as a land where nature and humanity coexist in balance.

"Assam is known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Every image of Assam reflects its vibrant people and unique culture. Its traditions, festivals and way of life are symbols of pride and identity,” he added.

Jeet Adani said respecting one's roots and heritage is essential for building a strong future. Drawing a parallel with historians who preserve the legacy of civilisations, he said Assam has always remembered and honoured its past while moving forward on the path of progress.

"Assam's journey has been a beautiful test of resilience and unity. It is a matter of honour for all of us," he said.

Emphasising the importance of connectivity and openness, Adani said development should not come at the cost of isolation. "We do not build our future by dividing ourselves from the world. We build it by staying connected, inclusive and strong together," he said.

He added that the new airport terminal will play a key role in enhancing connectivity, boosting tourism and trade, and supporting Assam's emergence as a major growth engine in the Northeast.