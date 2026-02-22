MENAFN - The Rio Times)

Welcome to your São Paulo daily brief for Saturday, February 21, 2026. Tonight is the grand finale of Carnaval 2026: the Desfile das Campeãs returns to the Sambódromo do Anhembi from 20h, with nine schools and champion Mocidade Alegre closing the parade around 1h10. Bad Bunny plays his second and final Allianz Parque date - gates at 16h, show at 20h30. The Paulistão quartas de final begin today: Bragantino vs São Paulo at 18h30 and Palmeiras vs Capivariano at 20h30. Friday's financial headline was the Ibovespa smashing through 190,000 points for the first time, closing at a record 190,534 after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs. The dollar fell to R$5.176, its lowest since May 2024. Metrô and CPTM run 24h from tonight through Sunday morning. This São Paulo daily brief covers weather, events, museums, transport, food, and practical tips for your day.

01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 19°–27°C Warm, cloudy start Rain Chance 40% Scattered PM showers UV Index High SPF 30+ recommended Sat 21 27°C 40% rain - Scattered PM Sun 22 24°C 45% rain - Cooler Mon 23 26°C 65% rain - Unsettled Tue 24 25°C 55% rain - WetCooler than Friday's 30°C - the CGE forecasts cloudy skies with highs near 27°C and scattered afternoon showers. If heading to the Desfile das Campeãs (20h) or Bad Bunny (20h30), bring a rain cape - umbrellas are prohibited at both venues. Sunday drops further to 24°C with 45% rain. The week ahead stays unsettled as a cold front moves through, with Monday the wettest day at 65% rain. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -DESFILE DAS CAMPEÃS TONIGHT - Anhembi from 20h. Nine schools: X-9 Paulistana opens, Mocidade Alegre (campeã) closes at ~1h10. Arquibancadas esgotadas, camarotes still available -BAD BUNNY FINAL DATE - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour at Allianz Parque. Gates 16h, show 20h30. Both dates esgotadas. Heavy traffic around Água Branca from 15h -PAULISTÃO QUARTAS TODAY - Bragantino vs São Paulo 18h30 (Bragança Paulista), Palmeiras vs Capivariano 20h30 (Arena Barueri). Sunday: Novorizontino vs Santos 16h, Portuguesa vs Corinthians 20h30 -IBOVESPA RECORD - Closed at 190,534 (+1.06%), first-ever close above 190k. Dollar fell to R$5.176 (-0.98%), lowest since May 2024. US Supreme Court struck down Trump tariffs. B3 closed today (Saturday) -METRÔ 24H TONIGHT - Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha open all night Sat–Sun. CPTM Palmeiras-Barra Funda 24h. Free shuttles to Anhembi from Portuguesa-Tietê and Barra Funda from 18h -27°C, 40% rain - cooler than Friday, scattered PM showers. Bring rain cape (umbrellas prohibited at Anhembi and Allianz). No rodízio today (Saturday)

The final act of Carnaval 2026 arrives tonight. Mocidade Alegre, the tridecacampeã that won with 269.8 points and the enredo Malunga Léa, Rapsódia de uma Deusa Negra, will close the Anhembi parade after midnight. Across town at Allianz Parque, Bad Bunny wraps up his sold-out Brazilian debut - the Puerto Rican superstar who performed the Super Bowl halftime just thirteen days ago. The Paulistão begins its knockout stage with four quarterfinals across Saturday and Sunday: the sole unbeaten side Bragantino hosts São Paulo, while Palmeiras face surprise qualifiers Capivariano. Friday's financial drama matched the cultural calendar: the Ibovespa's record-smashing session was triggered by the US Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling against Trump's tariff powers, sending the dollar to a near two-year low.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Desfile das Campeãs & Bad Bunny Tonight - from 20h Desfile das Campeãs - Sambódromo do Anhembi

Nine schools return for the celebratory parade. Order: X-9 Paulistana (20h), Morro da Casa Verde (20h45), Pérola Negra (21h30), Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi (22h20), Dragões da Real (23h10), Acadêmicos do Tatuapé (0h10), Mocidade Alegre (1h10, campeã), Barroca Zona Sul (2h10), Gaviões da Fiel (3h10). Non-competitive. Arquibancada and mesa tickets esgotados; camarotes available via clubedoingresso.

Sambódromo do Anhembi, Av. Olavo Fontoura 1209, Santana

Tonight - gates 16h Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour (Day 2)

The second and final São Paulo date. Gates at 16h, show at 20h30 (moved up 30 min from original 21h). Duration approximately three hours. Both dates esgotadas. Classification 16+. Nearest Metrô: Palmeiras-Barra Funda (Line 3-Vermelha / CPTM), 800m walk. Road closures around Av. Francisco Matarazzo from early afternoon.

Allianz Parque, Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705, Água Branca

Pós-Carnaval Blocos & Exhibitions Sat & Sun - Pós-Carnaval Pós-Carnaval Blocos - Final Weekend

Today: Navio Pirata (BaianaSystem) at Ibirapuera from 15h–18h. Sunday highlights: Pedro Sampaio's Bloco Beats at Ibirapuera 13h–18h, Pipoca da Rainha (Daniela Mercury) on Rua da Consolação, and Leo Santana's Bloco Vem com o Gigante at the Obelisco 9h–14h. SPTrans monitoring bloco routes with real-time bus adjustments. Full listings at carnavalsp.

Various locations across São Paulo

In cartaz Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade - Itaú Cultural

Interactive exhibition celebrating the videogame as art form and cultural phenomenon. Fifty-one games across 25 consoles spanning decades of gaming history, with a spotlight on Brazilian indie titles including Dandara, Unsighted and Amazônia (1985). Free entry. Until March 8.

Itaú Cultural, Av. Paulista 149. Tue–Sat 11h–20h, Sun 11h–19h

Museums & Exhibitions Museums MASP - Histórias Latino-americanas Season

Currently on view: Minerva Cuevas: Ecologia Social (until Apr 12), Abel Rodríguez: A Árvore da Vida (until Apr 5), André Taniki Yanomami: Ser Imagem (until Apr 5), and Sala de Vídeo: Clara Ianni (until Mar 23). Acervo em Transformação permanent collection. Saturday hours 10h–20h. R$75/R$37 meia.

MASP, Av. Paulista 1578. Sat 10h–20h

Museums More Museum Picks

Museu da Língua Portuguesa:“Funk: Um Grito que Pulsa” - immersive exhibition on funk culture (Praça da Língua, Luz). Museu do Futebol:“¡Cancha Brava! Futebol Sudamericano en Disputa” - South American football history (until Apr 5, Pacaembu). IMS Paulista: Gordon Parks retrospective (until Mar 1). Sesc 24 de Maio:“HIP-HOP 80'sp” (until Mar 29, free).

Various locations across São Paulo

04 Transport & Mobility How to move Rodízio Vehicle Restriction - Saturday

No rodízio today. Weekday restrictions do not apply on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays. However, heavy traffic expected around Allianz Parque (from 15h) and Anhembi (from 18h). Plan alternative routes if driving near Água Branca, Perdizes, Barra Funda, or Santana.

Metrô & CPTM 24-Hour Operation Tonight

Metrô Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha open all night Sat–Sun for boarding and transfers. Lines 4-Amarela and 5-Lilás open until 0h for boarding, then desembarque only. Linha 15-Prata closed 0h–10h Sunday (fleet testing); free Paese buses cover Vila Prudente–Jardim Colonial. CPTM Palmeiras-Barra Funda open 24h. Other CPTM stations desembarque and transfers only after midnight. For Anhembi: free shuttles from Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras-Barra Funda from 18h (SPTrans Atende service). For Allianz Parque: Palmeiras-Barra Funda, 800m walk.

Traffic alert Event-Related Closures

Road closures around Allianz Parque (Av. Francisco Matarazzo, R. Palestra Itália) from early afternoon. Anhembi area closures from 18h. Pós-Carnaval bloco closures in Centro, Vila Madalena, Pinheiros, and around Ibirapuera. CET has published the full list of weekend interdictions at. Ruas Abertas on Av. Paulista is suspended tomorrow (Sun 22) due to pós-Carnaval logistics.

Rideshare Rideshare & Parking

Surge pricing expected near both Allianz Parque and Anhembi tonight. Allianz has 1,700-space parking (Av. Francisco Matarazzo); nearby Bourbon and West Plaza shopping malls offer alternatives. Anhembi parking via R. Massinet Sorcinelli (Gates 5 and 7). Metrô is strongly recommended for both events - 24h operation makes it the safest return option.

05 Food & Drink Where to eat Pre-show dining Near Allianz Parque

With gates opening at 16h, eat early. Mangiare Gastronomia (R. Turiassú, Perdizes) for upscale Italian. Bar do Luiz Fernandes (R. Caiubí, Perdizes) for a classic SP boteco with cold chopps and petiscos. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros (R. Pedro Cristi) for quick bites - a short Metrô ride from Barra Funda.

Saturday night Late-Night & Post-Event

With two major events and Metrô running 24h, São Paulo's late-night dining scene is ideal. A Casa do Porco (R. Araujó, Bela Vista) for one of Latin America's best restaurants - book ahead. Bar da Dona Oncça (Edifício Itália, Centro) for traditional paulistano fare until late. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros keep bar-hopping options going into the early hours.

06 Practical & Civic Need to know Expat essentials Weekend Services

Consulates closed (Saturday). Emergency US citizen services: +55 11 3250-5000. Banks closed; Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at shopping malls and airports operate 24/7. Correios closed. Poupatempo closed. Pharmacies (Drógasil, Drogaria São Paulo) open normal Saturday hours. Hospitals and UPAs operating.

Safety Event Safety Tips

Two massive crowds tonight: Anhembi and Allianz Parque. Keep valuables minimal and use a cross-body bag. Stay hydrated. Umbrellas prohibited at Anhembi and Allianz. At the Desfile das Campeãs: no outside food or drinks, no weapons. Children under 6 not permitted; ages 6–12 must be accompanied. At Allianz: no professional cameras, no perfume >90ml.

07 Community & Social Local life Expat community Final Carnaval Weekend

The last pós-Carnaval weekend before São Paulo returns to routine. Join the final blocos in Ibirapuera and Vila Madalena, or escape the crowds at Parque Ibirapuera (open 5h–0h daily). For a quieter cultural afternoon, the Pinacoteca and Itaú Cultural are both open and air-conditioned.

Language & culture Portuguese Phrase of the Day

“Vai ter bloco amanhã?” -“Is there a bloco tomorrow?” The question on everyone's lips as Carnaval officially ends tonight. Answer for Sunday: yes, several - including Pedro Sampaio at Ibirapuera and Daniela Mercury on Consolação. Related:“Qual o bloco mais perto?” (“Which is the nearest bloco?”).

08 Sports Game daySingle-leg knockout format. In case of a draw after 90 minutes, the tie is decided by penalties. Points from the first phase carry over to determine semifinal seedings. The four teams with the best overall campaign will have home advantage in the semis. Today Paulistão Quartas - Saturday

RB Bragantino vs São Paulo - 18h30, Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques, Bragança Paulista. TNT / HBO Max. Bragantino are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. São Paulo, the traditional favourite, travel to the interior for a hostile atmosphere. Palmeiras vs Capivariano - 20h30, Arena Barueri. Record / CazéTV / HBO Max. Palmeiras the heavy favourite against the surprise qualifiers from the interior who finished 7th.

Tomorrow Paulistão Quartas - Sunday

Novorizontino vs Santos - 16h, Estádio Jorge Ismael de Biasi, Novo Horizonte. TNT / HBO Max. Table-toppers Novorizontino host Santos, who found late form with a 6-0 win on the final day. Portuguesa vs Corinthians - 20h30, Estádio do Canindé, São Paulo. Record / CazéTV / HBO Max. Corinthians return to the Canindé for a rare cross-city derby. Portuguesa's fourth-place finish earned them home advantage.

Semifinals Feb 28 / Mar 1 (single-leg). Final Mar 4 and Mar 8 (two legs).

Semifinals today at the Jockey Club from 17h. Doubles SF at ~14h30: Fonseca/Melo vs Schnaitter/Wallner (SporTV 4). Singles semis: Etcheverry (8) vs Kopriva, then Buse (PER) vs Tabilo (CHI). Peru's Ignacio Buse has beaten Fonseca and Berrettini back-to-back to reach his first ATP 500 semifinal. Final tomorrow at 17h30. SporTV. 09 Business & Economy Market watch → Ibovespa: closed Friday at 190,534.42 (+1.06%) - first-ever close above 190k, 12th record of 2026. Intraday high: 190,726.78. Weekly gain: +2.18% (seventh consecutive positive week). YTD: +18.25% → USD/BRL: R$5.1759 (-0.98%) - lowest since 28 May 2024. Dollar weakened globally after US Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs (6-3 ruling). Trump responded with plans for 10% global tariff via alternative legal mechanisms → Selic: 15.00%. Fed funds rate: 3.50%–3.75%. Copom next meets March 18–19. Market expects rate cuts to begin. Without tariffs, less US inflation may give the Fed room to cut further → B3 closed today (Saturday). Next trading session: Monday 24. The tariff ruling fallout will dominate Monday's opening → Foreign inflows: R$33+ billion YTD into Brazilian equities (vs R$25.4 billion for all of 2025). The Supreme Court tariff decision could accelerate the rotation into emerging markets

Market context: The Ibovespa's breakthrough above 190,000 was powered by the US Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling that struck down Trump's broad tariff authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The dollar fell globally; Brazilian exporters and commodity stocks surged. The real hit its strongest level in nearly two years. Markets will digest Trump's response - he announced plans for a 10% universal tariff via alternative legal pathways - when B3 reopens Monday.

Exchange tip Currency & ATMs

USD/BRL at R$5.176 - strongest real since May 2024, excellent rates for USD holders. Casas de câmbio on Av. Paulista and in shopping centres open Saturday mornings. Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at Congonhas, Guarulhos, and major malls operate 24/7.

Business calendar Week Ahead - Key Dates

B3 reopens Monday. Copom minutes (March meeting) next market-moving event. FIESP and Fecomercio resume full operations Monday. Lollapalooza Brasil (Mar 20–22) at Interlagos - early bird tickets still available.

10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Sat–Mon Highlights → Tonight - Desfile das Campeãs at Anhembi from 20h (nine schools, Mocidade Alegre at ~1h10). Bad Bunny at Allianz Parque, gates 16h, show 20h30. Paulistão: Bragantino vs São Paulo 18h30, Palmeiras vs Capivariano 20h30 → Sun 22 - Final pós-Carnaval blocos: Pedro Sampaio at Ibirapuera, Pipoca da Rainha (Daniela Mercury), Leo Santana. Paulistão: Novorizontino vs Santos 16h, Portuguesa vs Corinthians 20h30 (Canindé). Rio Open singles final 17h30. Ruas Abertas suspended → Mon 23 - Full return to routine: schools reopen, B3 resumes trading, government offices operational. Rodízio resumes (plates 1 and 2). Markets digest Supreme Court tariff ruling → Fri 27 / Sat 28 - Paulistão semifinals begin (single-leg). Frestas Trienal de Artes opens at Sesc Sorocaba (regional day trip) → Mar 6 - MASP opens Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: Réplica, La Chola Poblete: Pop Andino, and Claudia Alarcón & Silät: Viver Tecendo → Looking further - Paulistão final Mar 4 and 8. Copom Mar 18–19 (potential Selic cut after tariff ruling reshapes expectations). Lollapalooza Brasil Mar 20–22 at InterlagosTonight's Desfile das Campeãs is the official farewell to Carnaval 2026 in São Paulo. Champion Mocidade Alegre closes the Anhembi parade after midnight. Across town, Bad Bunny wraps up his historic Brazilian debut. Tomorrow brings the final pós-Carnaval blocos and the remaining Paulistão quartas at Canindé and Novo Horizonte. Monday marks the true return to routine: schools reopen, B3 resumes trading, and the financial week ahead will be dominated by the fallout from the US Supreme Court tariff ruling. The Ibovespa's new 190k floor and the dollar below R$5.20 are the numbers to watch.

