São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, February 21, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, February 21, 2026
Night two - and the final night - of Bad Bunny's first-ever Brazil run. The Puerto Rican superstar brings the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour back to the Allianz Parque for a second sold-out stadium show. After last night's debut electrified Água Branca, tonight's crowd knows what to expect: a three-hour spectacle across trap, reggaeton and Caribbean rhythms from the first Latin artist to surpass 110 million monthly Spotify listeners, the 2026 Grammy and Latin Grammy Album of the Year winner, and the Super Bowl LX halftime performer. The show was moved forward to 8:30 pm by Live Nation to comply with municipal noise regulations and facilitate public transport return. Expect the setlist to run 40+ songs, with emotional peaks around "Tití Me Preguntó," "Monaco" and "El Apagón." Both dates sold out via Ticketmaster; do not buy from unofficial resellers.
Practicalities: Allianz Parque, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca. 16+ only (5–15 only with parents). Metro Palmeiras-Barra Funda is 800m away (10–15 min walk). Traffic around the stadium will be heavy - use public transport. Tickets are digital via the Quentro app only. Parking at the Allianz is limited; Bourbon and West Plaza shopping centres nearby have paid lots.Allianz Parque, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Água Branca 2Desfile das Campeãs - Sambódromo do Anhembi Sambódromo GATES 7:00 pm FIRST SCHOOL 8:00 pm PRICE Sold out (camarotes remain)
The official closing night of São Paulo Carnaval 2026. Nine schools return to the Anhembi in celebration - no competitive judging, pure joy. The order: X-9 Paulistana (8 pm), Morro da Casa Verde (8:45 pm), Pérola Negra (9:30 pm), Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi (10:20 pm), Dragões da Real (11:10 pm), Acadêmicos do Tatuapé (12:10 am), Mocidade Alegre (1:10 am), Barroca Zona Sul (2:10 am) and Gaviões da Fiel (3:10 am). Mocidade Alegre - the 2026 champion with 269.8 points and their 13th title - will reprise "Malunga Léa, Rapsódia de uma Deusa Negra," the enredo honouring actress Léa Garcia. Gaviões da Fiel, runners-up with 269.7 points, close the night. Arquibancada and mesa-e-cadeira tickets are sold out. Some camarotes remain available.
Practicalities: Sambódromo do Anhembi, Av. Olavo Fontoura, s/n – Santana. SPTrans special bus lines: 179A-10 (Metrô Tietê ⇄ Anhembi) and 879A-10 (Metrô Barra Funda ⇄ Anhembi) operating tonight. Metro and CPTM run 24-hour service. Arrive early - the organisation recommends getting there before the first school.Sambódromo do Anhembi, Av. Olavo Fontoura, s/n – Santana 3D-Edge - Nave: LUC / DJ Murphy / Spuri / Emi Galván Electronic DOORS midnight CLOSE sunrise PRICE Via Ingresse
The Nave - D-Edge's signature Saturday session - returns to regular programming after the three-day D.RETE Carnaval trilogy and last night's Freak Chic reopening. Tonight's bill puts LUC from the US on the main floor (Pista 1) alongside São Paulo resident DJ Murphy and Spuri. Pista 2 belongs to Emi Galván, the Argentine producer, with Teclas. The Lounge hosts Ingrid and Bruno Mattos. D-Edge's award-winning Funktion-One system, two-room layout and rooftop terrace with views across the São Paulo skyline make it the city's most respected electronic venue. After the Bad Bunny show ends around 11:30 pm, D-Edge in Barra Funda is the natural after-destination for the electronic crowd.
Practicalities: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda. Metro Palmeiras-Barra Funda (same stop as the Allianz). 18+ only. Cashless payment inside. Tickets via Ingresse. Arrive before 1 am to avoid the queue.Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda 4Casa de Francisca - Samba do Aguidá / Quimbará Samba & Caribbean SESSION 1 4:00 pm (show 5 pm) SESSION 2 8:00 pm (show 9 pm) PRICE First 100 free / R$26 adv / R$35 door
The Palacete Teresa - São Paulo's historic "musical corner" that once housed the Casa Bevilacqua instrument shop and Rádio Record - runs a triple programme tonight. In the Salão, Samba do Aguidá opens across two sessions: the first at 4 pm (show 5–6:30 pm) and the second at 8 pm (show 9–10:30 pm). The project, founded in 2019, celebrates Afro-Brazilian culture through samba de raiz - the first 100 in line at each session enter free. At 10 pm, the Caribbean takes over: Quimbará brings son cubano, bolero, salsa and chá-chá-chá to the Salão. Downstairs in the Porão, Rom Santana - the "Príncipe do Bixiga" - performs piseiro, forró and pagodão baiano from 9 pm (first 100 free until 9 pm). Winner of the APCA special music prize and the Folha de São Paulo's best small venue award in 2025.
Practicalities: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé (Palacete Teresa). Metro São Bento or Sé. Card accepted. Saturday Salão hours 8 pm – 1 am; Largo open 12 pm – midnight. Tickets via art.R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé 5Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba Samba de raiz DOORS 10:00 pm CLOSE 3:00 am PRICE Cover at the door
Since 2001, Ó do Borogodó has been the heartbeat of São Paulo's samba scene - a compact, no-frills bar on Rua Horácio Lane where the city's best musicians rotate through nightly rodas de samba, chorinho and partido-alto. Saturday is the peak night: the tiny dance floor fills with regulars, students and musicians who come as much to play as to listen. The exposed-brick room, caipirinha-fuelled crowd and intimate scale make this the polar opposite of a stadium show - it's samba at its most communal and authentic. The Saturday feijoada service starts in the afternoon; by 10 pm the roda is in full swing. Arrive early for a table; once the music starts, the floor belongs to the dancers. Check @odoborogodo for tonight's confirmed lineup.
Practicalities: R. Horácio Lane, 21, Pinheiros (near Cemitério São Paulo). Cash and card accepted. Walking distance from the Vila Madalena bar strip. Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Amarela). No reservations - first come, first served.R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros 04 Suggested Route Three stops 5:00 PM Casa de Francisca Start in the Sé. Samba do Aguidá's first session is running in the Salão - arrive before 3 pm for a chance at the 100 free spots, or pay R$26 advance. The Palacete Teresa's architecture alone is worth the trip. Have dinner in the Largo before the second session at 9 pm, or move on. 10:30 PM Ó do Borogodó Ride from Centro to Pinheiros (20 minutes). The roda de samba is warming up. The exposed-brick room fills fast - get there by 10:30 pm for the best of it. Caipirinha in hand, dance floor packed, samba de raiz at its finest. Stay until you can't feel your feet. 1:00 AM D-Edge Nave Ride from Pinheiros to Barra Funda (15 minutes). The Nave is in full swing by 1 am - LUC on the main floor, Emi Galván in Pista 2. The rooftop terrace is the best decompression zone in the city. The SuperAfter runs Sunday morning from 5 am if you're still standing. 05 Still Going After 10 pm Late shift Ó do Borogodó runs until 3 am - Saturday is its strongest night. D-Edge Nave opens at midnight and runs until sunrise; the SuperAfter follows Sunday from 5 am. Casa de Francisca's Quimbará set in the Salão starts at 10 pm - son cubano, bolero and salsa in an intimate room. The Desfile das Campeãs runs until approximately 4 am: Mocidade Alegre enters the passarela at 1:10 am, Gaviões da Fiel at 3:10 am. After the Bad Bunny show ends around 11:30 pm, the Barra Funda and Água Branca bars will be buzzing - D-Edge is the natural next stop. On the Baixo Augusta, Selva Club (Rua Augusta, 501) opens Saturday from 11 pm to 6 am with two floors. Canto da Ema (R. Fradique Coutinho, 1012, Pinheiros) has live forró Thursday through Sunday - arrive before 11 pm. Bar Samba (R. Fidalga, Pinheiros) is the backup if the Borogodó is at capacity. 06 Plan B Alternatives › Navio Pirata - BaianaSystem - Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral (Obelisco), Ibirapuera, Saturday 21 Feb, concentration 2 pm, desfile 3–6 pm. The Grammy Latino-winning bloco with guests Chico César and Wandal. Opening by Charanga do França. Free. › Daniela Mercury - Pipoca da Rainha - R. da Consolação, Sunday 22 Feb, from 1 pm. The official closing megabloco of São Paulo Carnaval 2026. The Bahian queen celebrates 10 years of the Pipoca format. Free. › Vem com o Gigante - Léo Santana - Obelisco, Ibirapuera, Sunday 22 Feb, 9 am–2 pm. Axé and pagodão baiano megabloco. Free. › Abacaxi de Irará - R. Minerva, 188, Perdizes, Saturday 21 Feb, 10 am–2 pm. Tom Zé tribute bloco with green, red and gold visual identity. Free. › Pós-Carnaval blocos - Saturday - Dozens of blocos across the city: Fogo e Paixão (Pinheiros, 10 am), Desliga e Vem (Pinheiros, 10 am), Carnablack (Centro, 11 am), Esquerda Ligeira (Pinheiros, 1 pm), A Ema Gemeu (Vila Madalena, noon). Full listings at carnavalsp. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro & CPTM: 24-hour service tonight for the Desfile das Campeãs and Bad Bunny. Line 3-Vermelha to Palmeiras-Barra Funda for the Allianz and D-Edge. Line 4-Amarela to Faria Lima for Pinheiros and Ó do Borogodó. Line 1-Azul to São Bento or Sé for Casa de Francisca. SPTrans special buses 179A-10 (Metrô Tietê ⇄ Anhembi) and 879A-10 (Metrô Barra Funda ⇄ Anhembi) for the Sambódromo. Ride-hailing: Surge pricing will be highest around the Allianz Parque (before 8 pm and after 11 pm) and the Anhembi (before 8 pm and after 3 am). Set your pickup on side streets away from road closures. Barra Funda to Pinheiros is 15 minutes; Pinheiros to Centro is 20 minutes. Blocos & road closures: CET is managing traffic around the Ibirapuera (Navio Pirata, 3–6 pm), Pinheiros (multiple blocos from 10 am) and Perdizes (Abacaxi de Irará, 10 am). Consult the CET website or Waze for real-time updates. Av. Paulista does NOT open for pedestrian use this Sunday (Ruas Abertas is suspended for Carnaval). Weather: Unstable conditions due to a cold front - highs of 26–27°C with risk of moderate to heavy afternoon/evening showers. Umbrellas are barred at the Allianz Parque; bring a rain poncho. Stay hydrated. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Barra Funda / Água Branca Stadium & club Bad Bunny at the Allianz Parque (8:30 pm, sold out) is the gravitational centre. D-Edge (Av. Mário de Andrade 141) runs the Nave from midnight - the natural after-show destination, same metro stop. The Barra Funda bars on Rua Barra Funda and Rua Quirino dos Santos will be lively after the show. Metro Palmeiras-Barra Funda connects everything. Pinheiros / Vila Madalena Samba & blocos Ó do Borogodó (Horácio Lane 21, 10 pm–3 am) for Saturday samba de raiz. During the day, Fogo e Paixão (R. dos Pinheiros, 10 am), Desliga e Vem (R. Pe Carvalho, 10 am) and Não Serve Mestre (R. dos Pinheiros, 11 am) parade through the neighbourhood. Canto da Ema (Fradique Coutinho 1012) has live forró. Metro Faria Lima (Line 4). Centro / Sé Culture & music Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva 22) runs Samba do Aguidá from 4 pm and Quimbará at 10 pm - the city's most curated small venue. Carnablack bloco parades through Centro at 11 am (R. Sete de Abril). The Praça Benedito Calixto antiques fair runs in Pinheiros (9 am–7 pm) if you want a quiet start. Metro São Bento or Sé. Santana / Anhembi The Sambódromo The Desfile das Campeãs at the Anhembi is the night's main event for samba lovers - 8 pm start, nine schools, Mocidade Alegre at 1:10 am, Gaviões closing at 3:10 am. SPTrans special buses from Tietê and Barra Funda run all night. Arrive early for positioning. The surrounding area has limited nightlife - plan to ride-hail to Barra Funda or Pinheiros after. The Rio Times riotimesonline · SP Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Sábado das Campeãs tonight - nine schools return to the Anhembi. Gaviões da Fiel closes.
