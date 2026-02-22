São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 22, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times · SP Nightlife Desk

Último Dia · Daniela Mercury closes Carnaval 2026 on the Consolação, Léo Santana takes the Ibirapuera, and the city says goodbye to the folia





01

Tonight's Vibe Menu

The last day. The Pipoca da Rainha - Daniela Mercury's cordless megabloco, now celebrating its tenth anniversary in São Paulo - takes the Rua da Consolação from 1 pm, promising to close Carnaval 2026 with an axé tsunami that has drawn up to two million in past editions. Earlier, Léo Santana's Vem com o Gigante opens the morning at the Ibirapuera Obelisco from 9 am - pure baiano energy with "Desliza" and "Contatinho" rattling the park until 2 pm. At D-Edge, the Super After launches at 5 am for those who never stopped - a Sunday-morning electronic marathon through the club's legendary sound system. By evening, Casa de Francisca runs Samba de Dandara across two sessions in the Porão (4 pm and 7:30 pm) while the Salão hosts Caribbean rhythms from Quimbará at lunch, and the Bloco dos Bonecões parades giant puppets in the Largo at 5:30 pm - all free. Ó do Borogodó opens for its Sunday samba session at 7 pm: the last roda de samba of the season in Pinheiros. Buses are free today on Tarifa Zero. Metro runs 24 hours from last night.









Megabloco

Pipoca da Rainha -

Daniela Mercury · 10th anniversary

→ R. da Consolação · 1 pm







Megabloco

Vem com o Gigante -

Léo Santana

→ Ibirapuera · Obelisco · 9 am







Electronic

Super After -

D-Edge dawn session

→ Barra Funda · from 5 am







Samba de raiz

Ó do Borogodó -

Sunday samba

→ Pinheiros · Horácio Lane · 7 pm







02

Top Picks - FAST SCAN











Venue

Act / Event

Time

Vibe

Price









Consolação (street)

Pipoca da Rainha - Daniela Mercury

1 pm – 6 pm

Axé megabloco

Free





Ibirapuera (street)

Vem com o Gigante - Léo Santana

9 am – 2 pm

Axé megabloco

Free





D-Edge

Super After

5 am – noon

Electronic

Ingresse





Casa de Francisca

Samba de Dandara (Porão) + Quimbará (Salão) + Bloco dos Bonecões (Largo)

12 pm – 9 pm

Samba · Caribbean · Puppets

R$26 / free





Ó do Borogodó

Sunday samba session

7 pm – 12:30 am

Samba de raiz

~R$15







03Full RundownPipoca da Rainha - Daniela MercuryClosing megabloco📍 R. da Consolação, 2101 → 585 - Consolação🕐 Concentration 1 pm · desfile 2 pm – 6 pm🎤 Axé · trio elétrico💰 FreeThe official closing act of Carnaval 2026 in São Paulo. Daniela Mercury's Pipoca da Rainha - literally "the Queen's Popcorn," named after the Bahian tradition of cordless blocos where the crowd dances free - celebrates ten years on the streets of São Paulo with what has become the city's definitive farewell to the folia. Listed in the Guinness Book as the largest pipoca on the planet and expected to draw around two million foliões this year, the bloco turns the Rua da Consolação into a five-hour circuit of axé, with Daniela commanding the trio elétrico through "Swing da Cor," "O Canto da Cidade," "Maimbê Dandá" and thirty-five years' worth of hits. This year also marks the thirtieth anniversary of the "Feijão com Arroz" album and of the creation of Salvador's Barra-Ondina circuit, both Daniela initiatives from 1996. The theme for 2026 centres on the strength of women. Stations Consolação and Higienópolis-Mackenzie will see heavy traffic - arrive early, hydrate, and prepare to lose your voice.Vem com o Gigante - Léo SantanaMorning megabloco📍 Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, between Obelisco and Monumento às Bandeiras - Ibirapuera🕐 Concentration 9 am · dispersão 2 pm🎤 Axé · pagode baiano💰 FreeThe morning option for those who want to begin the last day early at the Ibirapuera. Léo Santana - the Bahian singer known as "O GG" (the Giant) - brings the Vem com o Gigante bloco to the same stretch of Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral that BaianaSystem shook yesterday. The repertoire is peak pagode baiano: "Desliza," "Contatinho," "Marquinha de Fitinha" and the kind of high-energy choreographed numbers that Léo has turned into an arena-filling formula. The bloco runs from the Obelisco to the Monumento às Bandeiras with dispersal at 2 pm, which leaves plenty of time to rehydrate, eat, and reposition for Daniela Mercury on the Consolação at 1 pm. The two blocos don't overlap - Léo finishes as Daniela starts. Strategic logistics for the committed folião.D-Edge - Super AfterElectronic · dawn session📍 Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 - Barra Funda🕐 5 am – noon🎧 House · techno · underground💰 Ingresse · 18+D-Edge's weekly Sunday ritual - the Super After - is São Paulo's definitive morning-after experience. Doors open at 5 am and the marathon runs until noon across D-Edge's award-winning sound system, where the avant-garde design and lighting rig transform the post-dawn hours into a sensory event that has no equivalent in the city. The venue pioneered the Barra Funda nightlife district when it opened in 2003 and has since earned a reputation as one of the best electronic clubs in Latin America. Tonight's Super After arrives on the back of last night's Nave party, meaning the crowd will be deep into the weekend and the energy accordingly intense. Buy advance tickets via Ingresse - door sales are limited. Station Palmeiras-Barra Funda, open 24 hours tonight, is an eight-minute walk.Casa de Francisca - Samba de Dandara · Quimbará · Bloco dos BonecõesSamba · Caribbean · Puppets📍 R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 - Sé (Palacete Teresa)🕐 Salão 12 pm / Porão 4 pm + 7:30 pm / Largo 5:30 pm🎤 Samba · son cubano · cortejo💰 R$26 advance / first 100 free / Largo freeThree venues, three programmes, one historic building. The Casa de Francisca - which in 2025 was named Best Programming, Best Bar and Food, and Best Comfort in the Folha de São Paulo's "Best Venue" awards for spaces under 500 - runs a full Sunday inside the Palacete Teresa, the former home of the Casa Bevilacqua instrument shop and the old Rádio Record studios, in the heart of the Sé. The Salão hosts Quimbará across two lunch sessions (12 pm and 3 pm) - son cubano, bolero, salsa and chá-chá-chá from the paulistano ensemble that specialises in the music of the Hispanic Caribbean. Downstairs in the Porão, Samba de Dandara takes the stage at 4 pm and again at 7:30 pm: a collective built around the exaltation of women in samba, named for the legendary warrior Dandara, mixing samba de roda, ijexá, afoxé and pontos de candomblé with original compositions on ancestrality and female resistance. First 100 at each session enter free; advance tickets R$26 online. And out in the Largo at 5:30 pm, the Bloco dos Bonecões - a decade-old cortejo of giant puppets created by bonequeiro Paulo Farah - parades through the pedestrianised street with the Banda Bonequeira, mixing samba paulista, frevo, maracatu and ijexá. Free, all ages, and a perfect bridge between the two Porão sessions.Ó do Borogodó - Sunday SambaSamba de raiz📍 R. Horácio Lane, 21 - Pinheiros🕐 7 pm – 12:30 am🎤 Samba · choro · MPB💰 ~R$15 coverThe final samba of the season. Since 2001, the Ó do Borogodó has been Pinheiros' most dependable address for samba de raiz - a tiny, sweltering, gloriously unpretentious bar where the quality of the music is inversely proportional to the size of the room. Sunday nights run from 7 pm to half past midnight with live samba that crosses partido-alto, choro and MPB. The house is small and the tables go fast - arrive early or stand. Try the carne de sol com abóbora between sets. It's the kind of place where the musicians are three feet away and the entire room sings along, and on the last night of Carnaval, that proximity becomes something close to communion. The bar sits a short walk from Fradique Coutinho station on Line 4-Amarela.04Suggested RouteThree-stop Sunday1.9 am → Vem com o Gigante · IbirapueraLéo Santana morning bloco · free · wraps by 2 pm2.1 pm → Pipoca da Rainha · ConsolaçãoDaniela Mercury · Carnaval's official closing act · until 6 pm3.7 pm → Ó do Borogodó · PinheirosLast samba of the season · intimate close · until 12:30 am05Still Going After 22hÓ do Borogodó runs until 12:30 am. For those who want the night to keep going, D-Edge's Super After ends at noon but the venue's Saturday Nave party bleeds into Sunday - anyone still standing from last night's session will be there. The Largo at Casa de Francisca stays open until midnight on Sundays. And for the truly committed: tomorrow is Monday and Carnaval is over, but Pinheiros always has a bar open.06Plan BBloco Beats - Pedro SampaioIbirapuera · 1 pm – 6 pm · electronic-funk fusion · freeEsquerda LigeiraR. Antonio Bicudo, 304 - Pinheiros · 1 pm – 6 pm · satirical marchinhas · freeChega Mais (Anos 80)Praça Rafael Sapienza - Vila Madalena · 10 am · MPB releituras · freeFolia no Matagal - Ney Matogrosso tributeCentro Cultural Vila Itororó - Bela Vista · afternoon · freeBloco dos Bonecões do ChiquinhaAv. Ipiranga x Av. São João - Centro · 11 am – 3 pm · giant puppets · free07Getting AroundMetrô Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde and 3-Vermelha are running 24-hour service from last night through Sunday - all stations open for boarding, alighting and transfers. Lines 4-Amarela and 5-Lilás closed for boarding at midnight but remain open for exits and transfers. CPTM's Palmeiras-Barra Funda station is open 24 hours for full service; other CPTM stations are open overnight for alighting only. The Linha 15-Prata (Monotrilho) is closed from midnight until 10 am Sunday for fleet testing - free Paese shuttle buses cover Vila Prudente to Jardim Colonial during closure. All city buses are free today under the Carnaval Tarifa Zero policy. Key stations: Consolação or Higienópolis-Mackenzie (Daniela Mercury bloco), Fradique Coutinho (Ó do Borogodó), Palmeiras-Barra Funda (D-Edge), and Sé (Casa de Francisca). Buy QR Code tickets in advance via the TOP app, WhatsApp (11) 3888-2200, or at station ATMs.08Neighbourhood PicksConsolação / PaulistaPipoca da Rainha megabloco from 1 pm. Post-bloco bars on Augusta and Fernando de Albuquerque. Carola Restobar (R. Fernando de Albuquerque, 77) for esquenta and recovery.IbirapueraVem com o Gigante morning bloco at the Obelisco from 9 am. Bloco Beats with Pedro Sampaio follows from 1 pm on the same Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral stretch.Pinheiros / Vila MadalenaÓ do Borogodó Sunday samba from 7 pm. Esquerda Ligeira bloco at 2 pm in Pinheiros. Chega Mais bloco at Vila Madalena from 10 am.Sé / CentroCasa de Francisca: three programmes across Salão, Porão and Largo from noon to 9 pm. Bloco dos Bonecões do Chiquinha at Av. Ipiranga × São João from 11 am. Folia no Matagal at Centro Cultural Vila Itororó.Until Next YearCarnaval 2027 falls on February 9.Published 22 Feb 2026 · The Rio Times SP Nightlife Desk