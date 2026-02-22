MENAFN - The Rio Times)

Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily brief for Sunday, February 22, 2026. Rio de Janeiro wakes to the final morning of Carnaval 2026. The Monobloco closes the official bloco calendar with a massive cortejo through Centro from 9h, while the Rio Open faces an unprecedented finals day: rain washed out Saturday's semifinals, so both semis, the doubles final, and the singles final must all be played today. Etcheverry vs Kopriva (suspended at 5-4 in the first set) and Buse vs Tabilo resume at 11h; the Fonseca/Melo doubles final follows at 14h30; the singles champion will be crowned at 17h30. In football, the Cariocão semifinals begin with two blockbuster matches: Fluminense vs Vasco at 18h (Nilton Santos) and Flamengo vs Madureira at 20h30 (Maracanã). MetrôRio's 42-hour non-stop operation ends at 23h tonight, with Maracanã and São Cristóvão stations extending to 23h30 for the Flamengo match. B3 is closed (Sunday); markets reopen Monday. This Rio de Janeiro daily brief covers weather, events, museums, transport, food, and practical tips for your day.

01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 23°–27°C Warm, mostly cloudy Rain Chance 60% Scattered showers UV Index High SPF 30+ recommended Sun 22 27°C 60% rain - Showers Mon 23 28°C 60% rain - Unsettled Tue 24 28°C 65% rain - Wet Wed 25 29°C 25% rain - ImprovingRain disrupted Saturday's Rio Open semifinals and could return today. Expect scattered showers through the afternoon, with the best window for dry weather in the morning and after 19h. If heading to the Monobloco (9h–12h), bring a light rain cape. The Jockey Club has covered seating in the main grandstand but Quadra 1 is exposed. For the Cariocão matches at Nilton Santos (18h) and Maracanã (20h30), conditions should improve by evening. Monday stays unsettled at 60% rain; the week improves significantly by Wednesday (25% rain, 29°C). 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -RIO OPEN FINALS DAY - Rain postponed Saturday's semis. Both resume 11h: Etcheverry vs Kopriva (suspended 5-4 1st set) on Guga Kuerten, Buse vs Tabilo on Quadra 1. Doubles final ~14h30: Fonseca/Melo vs Frantzen/Haase. Singles final 17h30. SporTV -MONOBLOCO CLOSES CARNAVAL - The iconic bloco's farewell cortejo through Centro. Concentração 7h, desfile 9h–12h, Rua Primeiro de Março. Road closures across Centro from 5h. Last megabloco of 2026 -CARIOCÃO SEMIS BEGIN - Fluminense vs Vasco 18h at Nilton Santos (ida). Flamengo vs Madureira 20h30 at Maracanã (ida). Two-legged semis; volta Feb 28 / Mar 1–2. Final single-leg Mar 7 or 8 -DESFILE DAS CAMPEÃS RECAP - Viradouro closed the Sapucaí last night as tetracampeã. Six schools paraded from 21h in the celebratory non-competitive finale. Carnaval 2026 officially over -METRÔRIO ENDS 24H AT 23H - Final hours of the 42-hour non-stop operation. Maracanã and São Cristóvão stations extend to 23h30 for Flamengo match. Cinelândia: 7h–20h. Saara closed -27°C, 60% rain - scattered showers, best window morning. B3 closed (Sunday). Ibovespa record 190,534 and dollar R$5.176 from Friday stand. Markets reopen Monday

The Desfile das Campeãs closed Carnaval 2026 at the Sapucaí last night, with Viradouro's tetracampeã parade bringing the curtain down in the early hours. Now the city pivots: the Monobloco's farewell march through Centro this morning is the last official bloco, and the Rio Open faces a marathon finals day after rain washed out Saturday's program. The tournament will crown its first-time champion tonight - all four semifinalists are seeking their maiden ATP 500 title. At the Jockey Club, Fonseca and Melo will also play for doubles glory in what may be 42-year-old Melo's bid to defend his 2025 title. By evening, the focus shifts to football: the Cariocão's biggest weekend pits Fluminense against Vasco and Flamengo against Madureira in the opening legs of the semifinals. Monday marks the full return to routine.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Rio Open 2026 - Finals Day (Day 9) Singles - Semifinals & Final rioopen - Jockey Club Brasileiro, Gávea - Gates 15h - SporTV

SF1 (resumed) - Etcheverry (8/ARG) vs Kopriva (CZE) - 11h on Quadra Guga Kuerten. Suspended Saturday at 5-4 (Kopriva leading) in the first set after 50 minutes of rain-delayed play. Etcheverry is the sole remaining seed; Kopriva's first ATP 500 semi.

- 11h on Quadra 1. Never started Saturday. Tabilo leads H2H 2-0. Buse, ranked 91st, has beaten Fonseca (3) and Berrettini back-to-back in this tournament.Rio is guaranteed a first-time ATP 500 champion. All four semifinalists are seeking their maiden ATP 500 title. Three matches, one champion. Historic finals day at the Jockey Club. Doubles Final Jockey Club Brasileiro - Not before 14h30 - SporTV 3

Fonseca/Melo (BRA, WC) vs Frantzen (GER)/Haase (NED). Brazil's João Fonseca and the 42-year-old Marcelo Melo reached the final after a dramatic 6-2, 2-6, 13-11 match tiebreak win over Schnaitter/Wallner on Saturday. Melo defends his 2025 Rio Open doubles title (won with Rafael Matos). Frantzen/Haase edged Andreozzi/Guinard 7-6(15), 2-6, 10-8 in their semi. This is Fonseca's tournament redemption after his singles exit to Buse in the R16.

Fonseca/Melo: Brazil's shot at a Rio Open 2026 title. Monobloco & Final Blocos Monobloco - Carnaval Farewell Rua Primeiro de Março, 33, Centro - Concentração 7h, Desfile 9h–12h - Free

The Monobloco closes the official Carnaval 2026 calendar with its traditional farewell cortejo through Centro. Founded in 2000 from a percussion workshop, the group has become one of Rio's most iconic blocos, attracting hundreds of thousands with a repertoire mixing samba, marchinhas, MPB, and pop. Over 100 ritmistas in the bateria. Road closures across Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos and surrounding streets from 5h. Metrô: Estação Carioca recommended.

More Sunday Blocos Various locations - Full list at carnavalderua

Filhos da PUC (9h, Leblon), Bloco Little Be (9h, Ipanema), República Suburbana (10h, Madureira), Bloco Aí Sim! (13h, Tijuca), Liga de Blocos da Zona Portuária (17h, Gamboa), Bloco Cultural 7 de Paus (16h, Vila Isabel). Sunday tends to have a lighter, more family-friendly atmosphere as the city says its final farewell to the folia.

Museums & Exhibitions CCBB Rio Rua Primeiro de Março, 66, Centro - Wed–Mon 9h–21h - Free

Vetores-Vertentes - contemporary Brazilian art (through Apr 20). Viva Maurício de Sousa - immersive Turma da Mônica experience. Note: CCBB is near the Monobloco route; expect crowds around Rua Primeiro de Março until ~13h.

MAM Rio & Museu do Amanhã Parque do Flamengo / Praça Mauá - Regular Sunday hours

MAM: Daniel Buren installation and Carmen Portinho retrospective. Open Sun 10h–18h. Museu do Amanhã: Permanent and temporary exhibitions. Open Sun 10h–18h (last entry 17h). Both museums offer air-conditioned refuge from any rain.

04 Getting Around How to move MetrôRio - Final Hours of 24h Operation →The 42-hour non-stop operation (from 5h Saturday) concludes. Linha 2: Pavuna–General Osório. Linhas 1/4: Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico/Barra →Portões A/B/C (Oeste/Sul) → Estação Maracanã (Linha 2). Portões D/E/F (Leste/Norte) → Estação São Cristóvão. Both stations open until 23h30 (extended 1h after match) →Estação Saara/Presidente Vargas closed today. Cinelândia: 7h–20h only (embarque by Theatro Municipal and Presidente Wilson accesses, card required) →Estação Carioca recommended. After 23h, all other stations open for desembarque only Roads & Traffic →Rua Primeiro de Março, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, Av. Almirante Barroso, and surrounding streets in Centro closed until ~13h →Expect closures and heavy traffic around Rua Prof. Eurico Rabelo and Av. Maracanã. Metrô strongly recommended →Surge pricing expected near Centro (morning) and Maracanã (evening). VLT operating normal Sunday schedule for connections in Centro and Porto Maravilha →MetrôRio returns to standard weekday hours. Regular traffic patterns resume across the city 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Post-Monobloco Brunch Centro & surroundings - from midday

After the Monobloco, Centro's restaurants fill quickly. Confeitaria Colombo (R. Gonçalves Dias, Centro) for classic brunch in a Belle Époque setting. Bar Luiz (R. da Carioca, Centro) reopened and serves traditional German-Brazilian fare - perfect refuelling after the folia. For Zona Sul escapes: Botequim Informal (Leblon) or Jobi (Leblon) for chopps and petiscos.

Near the Jockey Club Gávea & Jardim Botânico - afternoon & evening

If catching the Rio Open finals: Brazón (R. Marquês de São Vicente, Gávea) for premium burgers. Olympe (R. Custódio Serrão, Jardim Botânico) for refined Franco-Brazilian - book ahead. Braseiro da Gávea (Praça Santos Dumont) for a classic churrasquinho before the final.

06 Practical & Civic Need to know Weekend Services Sunday hours

Consulates closed (Sunday). Emergency US citizen services: +55 21 3823-2000. Banks closed; Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at shopping malls and airports operate 24/7. Correios closed. Pharmacias (Drogaria Pacheco, Drogasil) open reduced Sunday hours. Hospitals and UPAs operating. Shopping malls open 13h–21h (most). Supermarkets open with reduced hours.

Safety - Last Day of Folia Tips for Monobloco and evening matches

Keep valuables minimal at the Monobloco - phone in a sealed pouch, no bags. Stay hydrated in the heat. For the Maracanã: arrive early (gates open ~2h before kickoff), bring ID, and check your sector's nearest Metrô station. Guarda Municipal and PM reinforced in Centro, Gávea, and around Maracanã. SAMU and fire brigade on standby at all major events.

07 Community & Social Local life Last Day of Carnaval Expat community

The final Sunday of Carnaval has a bittersweet energy in Rio. Join the Monobloco for the farewell experience, or escape the crowds at Parque Lage (open 8h–17h, free) or the Jardim Botânico (8h–17h, R$18). For a quieter afternoon, the CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open and air-conditioned. Monday marks the full return to routine - schools, government offices, and B3 all reopen.

Portuguese Phrase of the Day Language & culture

“Acabou o Carnaval, e agora?” -“Carnaval's over, now what?” The question on everyone's lips as the city transitions from folia to routine. Related:“Volta à realidade” (“back to reality”) and“Ressaca de Carnaval” (“Carnaval hangover” - used both literally and figuratively).

08 Sports Game dayTwo-legged semifinals. Winner on aggregate advances to the single-leg final on March 7 or 8. All four semifinalists have secured spots in the 2027 Copa do Brasil. Fluminense vs Vasco - 18h Estádio Nilton Santos (Engenhão) - Vasco mando

The classic Flu–Vasco opens the semifinal round. Vasco host at the Nilton Santos (São Januário cannot host clássicos for security reasons; Maracanã taken by Flamengo at 20h30). Fluminense, campeões da Taça Guanabara, advanced by beating Bangu 3-1 in the quartas. Vasco edged Volta Redonda on penalties. Jogo de volta: Sunday Mar 1, 18h, Maracanã (Flu mando). One of Rio's most heated rivalries - expect an electric atmosphere.

Flamengo vs Madureira - 20h30 Maracanã - Flamengo mando

Flamengo host Madureira at the Maracanã after eliminating Botafogo 2-1 in a fiery quartas clássico. Madureira, who finished 2nd in Group B, advanced by beating Boavista 2-1. Jogo de volta: Monday Mar 2, 21h, Maracanã (Madureira mando). MetrôRio stations Maracanã and São Cristóvão extended to 23h30.

Saturday's results: Bragantino vs São Paulo (18h30) and Palmeiras vs Capivariano (20h30). Sunday's remaining quartas: Novorizontino vs Santos at 16h and Portuguesa vs Corinthians at 20h30 (Canindé). Semifinals Feb 28 / Mar 1. 09 Business & Economy Market watch → B3 closed today (Sunday). Next trading session: Monday 24. Friday's record close stands: Ibovespa 190,534.42 (+1.06%), first-ever above 190k → USD/BRL: R$5.1759 (-0.98%) - lowest since 28 May 2024. US Supreme Court tariff ruling (6-3 against Trump) continues to reverberate → Selic: 15.00%. Fed funds rate: 3.50%–3.75%. Copom next meets March 18–19 → Monday's opening will digest Trump's response (plans for 10% global tariff via alternative legal mechanisms) and the week's foreign inflow data. Foreign inflows: R$33+ billion YTD into Brazilian equities

Exchange tip: USD/BRL at R$5.176 - strongest real since May 2024, excellent rates for USD holders. Casas de câmbio in Copacabana and Ipanema open Sunday mornings. Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at Galeão, Santos Dumont, and major malls operate 24/7.

10 Week Ahead Plan forward →Full return to routine. B3 reopens. Government offices, schools, and courts resume normal hours. MetrôRio standard weekday schedule. Markets digest tariff developments and foreign inflow data →Cariocão semifinais volta. Flu vs Vasco (Mar 1, 18h, Maracanã). Flamengo vs Madureira (Mar 2, 21h, Maracanã). Paulistão semifinals begin →Bloco do Boto Marinho on Paquetá - the traditional post-Carnaval bloco on the island. Barcas Linha Paquetá running special service →Cariocão final (single leg, venue TBC).Copom rate decision (Selic currently 15.00%)

See you tomorrow for your Monday brief.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Sunday, February 22, 2026