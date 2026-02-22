MENAFN - The Rio Times)

Welcome to your São Paulo daily brief for Sunday, February 22, 2026. The Paulistão quartas de final conclude today with Novorizontino vs Santos at 16h in Novo Horizonte and Portuguesa vs Corinthians at 20h30 at Canindé. Saturday night delivered two clear results: São Paulo beat Bragantino 2-1 in Bragança Paulista (Bobadilla and Lucas Moura scoring), and Palmeiras demolished Capivariano 4-0 at Arena Barueri (Vitor Roque with a brace, Jhon Arias debuting). The final pós-Carnaval blocos take over the streets for the last time: Léo Santana at Ibirapuera from 9h, Pipoca da Rainha with Daniela Mercury on R. da Consolação at 13h. Last night's Desfile das Campeãs at Anhembi closed the Carnaval season with Mocidade Alegre parading as tridecacampeã. B3 remains closed; Friday's Ibovespa record at 190,534 and the dollar at R$5.176 stand. Metrô 24h operation continues through this morning. This São Paulo daily brief covers weather, events, museums, transport, food, and practical tips for your day.

01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 19°–24°C Partly cloudy, cooler Rain Chance 60% Scattered showers UV Index Moderate SPF 30+ if outdoors Sun 22 24°C 60% rain - Scattered Mon 23 26°C 55% rain - Unsettled Tue 24 25°C 65% rain - Wet Wed 25 26°C 65% rain - WetCooler than Saturday - highs around 24°C with 60% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. If heading to the pós-Carnaval blocos at Ibirapuera or Consolação, pack a compact rain jacket and sunscreen. The best dry window is likely the morning. The week ahead remains unsettled, with Monday through Wednesday bringing persistent rain and highs in the mid-20s. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -PAULISTÃO QUARTAS TODAY - Novorizontino vs Santos 16h (Novo Horizonte, TNT/HBO Max). Portuguesa vs Corinthians 20h30 (Canindé, TNT/HBO Max). Single-leg elimination, penalties if drawn -SAT NIGHT RESULTS - São Paulo 2-1 Bragantino (Bobadilla 39', Lucas 6'/2T; G. Marques 27'/2T). Palmeiras 4-0 Capivariano (Vitor Roque 5', 35'; Andreas 46'/2T pen, Sosa 48'/2T). Jhon Arias debuted for Palmeiras -FINAL PÓS-CARNAVAL BLOCOS - Léo Santana (Ibirapuera, 9h), Pipoca da Rainha with Daniela Mercury (R. da Consolação, 13h). Dozens of smaller blocos across the city. Last day of the 2026 Carnaval de Rua -DESFILE DAS CAMPEÃS LAST NIGHT - Nine schools paraded from 20h to past 3h at Anhembi. Mocidade Alegre celebrated their 13th title at 1h10; Gaviões da Fiel closed the night. Carnaval 2026 officially over in São Paulo -RIO OPEN FINALS DAY - Rain cancelled Saturday's programme; Etcheverry vs Kopriva suspended at 4-5 first set, Tabilo vs Buse never started. Both resume 11h Sunday. Singles final 17h30. Doubles final 14h30: Fonseca/Melo vs Frantzen/Haase. SporTV -24°C, 60% rain - cooler, scattered showers. No rodízio (Sunday). Metrô 24h operation ends this morning; standard Sunday service from ~5h. SPTrans Tarifa Zero on buses

The curtain falls on Carnaval 2026 today. Last night Mocidade Alegre made their triumphal lap at Anhembi with the enredo Malunga Léa, Rapsódia de uma Deusa Negra, their 13th title sealed with 269.8 points. The pós-Carnaval blocos make their final push through the streets before the city pivots to routine on Monday. On the pitch, the Paulistão knockout stage continues after a dramatic Saturday: São Paulo survived late Bragantino pressure and Alan Franco's red card to reach the semis, while Palmeiras' Vitor Roque scored twice and R$155-million signing Jhon Arias made his debut in a clinical 4-0 rout. Today's matches will determine whether Neymar's Santos or defending champion Corinthians join them in the final four. In Rio, weather continues to disrupt the Open: Saturday's semifinals were washed out by persistent rain, with Etcheverry-Kopriva suspended at 5-4 in the first set and Tabilo-Buse never reaching the court.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Pós-Carnaval & Desfile Recap Today - Final blocos Pós-Carnaval Blocos - Last Day

Vem com o Gigante (Léo Santana) at Obelisco do Ibirapuera, 9h. Pipoca da Rainha (Daniela Mercury) on R. da Consolação 2101, 13h. Neighbourhood blocos across the city: Chega Mais (Vila Madalena), Bloco do Prazer (hommage to Gal Costa, R. Baronesa de Itu, Santa Cecília, 10h), Tarado Ni Você (Caetano Veloso tribute, Av. Ipiranga, 11h), Carnablack (samba rock, Praça Dom José Gaspar, 11h). SPTrans monitoring bloco routes with real-time bus adjustments. Sunday buses are Tarifa Zero (free). Full listings at carnavalsp.

Various locations across São Paulo

Last night Desfile das Campeãs Recap - Anhembi

Nine schools paraded from 20h: X-9 Paulistana, Morro da Casa Verde, Pérola Negra, Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi, Dragões da Real, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, champion Mocidade Alegre at 1h10, Barroca Zona Sul, and Gaviões da Fiel closing at 3h10. Mocidade's Malunga Léa enredo, honouring actress Léa Garcia, won the Grupo Especial with 269.8 points - the school's 13th title. Gaviões da Fiel (vice, 269.7) and Dragões da Real (3rd) completed the podium. Rosas de Ouro and Águia de Ouro were rebaixadas.

Sambódromo do Anhembi, Av. Olavo Fontoura 1209, Santana

Museums & Exhibitions Museums MASP - Histórias Latino-americanas

Currently on view: Minerva Cuevas: Ecologia Social (until Apr 12), Abel Rodríguez: A Árvore da Vida (until Apr 5), André Taniki Yanomami: Ser Imagem (until Apr 5), and Sala de Vídeo: Clara Ianni (until Mar 23). Acervo em Transformação permanent collection. Sunday hours 10h–18h. R$75/R$37 meia. New season opens Mar 6 with Sandra Gamarra Heshiki, La Chola Poblete, and Claudia Alarcón & Silät.

MASP, Av. Paulista 1578. Sun 10h–18h (entry until 17h)

Museums More Museum Picks

Museu da Língua Portuguesa:“Funk: Um Grito que Pulsa” - immersive exhibition on funk culture (Praça da Língua, Luz). Museu do Futebol:“¡Cancha Brava! Futebol Sudamericano en Disputa” (until Apr 5, Pacaembu). Sesc 24 de Maio:“HIP-HOP 80'sp” (until Mar 29, free). Itaú Cultural:“Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade” - videogame as art (until Mar 8, free).

Various locations across São Paulo

04 Transport & Mobility How to move Rodízio Vehicle Restriction - Sunday

No rodízio today. Weekday restrictions do not apply on Sundays or holidays. Rodízio resumes Monday: plates ending 1 and 2 restricted 7h–10h and 17h–20h in the centro expandido. Expect light Sunday traffic except around blocos in Ibirapuera/Consolação (morning–afternoon) and Canindé (from 18h).

Rail Metrô & CPTM - Post-24h Service

The 24h pós-Carnaval operation ran overnight Sat–Sun on Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, and 3-Vermelha (all stations open for embarque/desembarque). Standard Sunday service resumes from approximately 5h (Metrô) and 4h (CPTM). Linha 15-Prata closed from midnight Saturday until 10h Sunday for scheduled testing of the new S-fleet monotrilhos; free Paese buses run the full route (Vila Prudente–Jardim Colonial). Lines 4-Amarela and 5-Lilás also ran extended overnight service (entries until midnight, desembarque and transfers through the night); normal Sunday hours from 4h40. Bicycles permitted on all trains at any time on Sundays.

Buses SPTrans & Bloco Diversions

Tarifa Zero on all buses today (Sunday free-fare policy during Carnaval). SPTrans is monitoring bloco routes with real-time diversions. Expect temporary rerouting near Ibirapuera (morning–afternoon) and R. da Consolação (afternoon). Check for live updates. Ruas Abertas (Paulista pedestrian Sundays) suspended today.

Getting to Canindé Portuguesa vs Corinthians - 20h30

Estádio do Canindé (R. Com. Nestor Pereira 33, Canindé). Nearest Metrô: Portuguesa-Tietê (Line 1-Azul), 600m walk south. Also accessible from Armênia (Line 1-Azul). Portuguesa has home advantage. Arrive early - gates open approximately 2h before kickoff. Bring ID.

05 Food & Drink Where to eat Post-bloco recovery Brunch & Recovery Picks

After the final blocos: Padoca do Maní (R. Joaquim Antúnes, Pinheiros) for pastries and açaí bowls. Balaio IMS (IMS Paulista, Av. Paulista 2424) for a Brazilian-contemporary brunch. Near Ibirapuera: Lilu (R. Lisbôa 55, Jardim Paulistano) for a prix-fixe Sunday brunch. For a classic recovery: Bar da Dona Onça (Edifício Copan, centro) does a legendary feijoada on Sundays.

Pre-match & evening Near Canindé & Evening Dining

Pre-match near Canindé: Mocotó (Av. Nossa Sra. do Loreto 1100, Vila Medeiros) for Northeastern cuisine - one of the city's most celebrated restaurants, worth the detour. In the centre: A Casa do Porco (R. Araújo 124, República) for world-class pork. For late-night comfort: Aoyama (R. Augusta 1407) for izakaya-style Japanese, or Bráz Trattoria (R. Vupabussu 271, Pinheiros) for wood-fired pizza.

06 Practical & Civic Need to know Consular & services Consulates & Essential Services

Consulates closed Sunday. US citizen emergency services: +55 11 3250-5000. Banks closed; Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at Congonhas, Guarulhos, and major shopping centres operate 24/7. Correios closed. Pharmacies (Droga Raia, Drogasil) on reduced Sunday hours. Hospitals and UPAs operating normally.

Safety Bloco & Match Day Safety

For blocos: keep valuables minimal (phone in sealed pouch, no bags). Stay hydrated - vendors sell water throughout. For Canindé: arrive early, bring ID, and check your sector's nearest Metrô station. GCM and PM reinforced across bloco routes and stadium surroundings. SAMU and fire brigade on standby. Shopping malls open 13h–21h (most). Supermarkets on reduced hours.

07 Community & Social Connect Expat life End of Carnaval - Back to Routine

Today is the last day before the city fully resets. Schools reopen Monday. Government offices, courts, and registries resume standard hours. If you missed Carnaval entirely, the blocos today offer a final, more relaxed taste - smaller crowds than the official weekend, neighbourhood feel, and free buses. For expats new to the city: the Paulistão is an excellent gateway to understanding local rivalries and football culture. Portuguesa vs Corinthians at Canindé tonight is a classic São Paulo derby.

Quiet Sunday alternatives Away From the Crowds

If you've had enough Carnaval: the MASP on a rainy Sunday afternoon is a civilised retreat - the current exhibitions are excellent and crowds will be manageable. Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Pina Luz) also opens Sun 10h–18h. The Japão-Brasil pavilion at Ibirapuera Park and the Museu Afro Brasil are quieter alternatives. For nature: the Jardim Botânico (open 9h–17h) offers a green escape despite the showers.

08 Sports Match day Paulistão Quartas de Final Saturday Results

RB Bragantino 1 – 2 São Paulo

Bobadilla 39', Lucas Moura 51' - G. Marques 72'. Alan Franco red card 91'. Played at Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques. São Paulo advances, awaiting semifinal opponent.

Palmeiras 4 – 0 Capivariano

Vitor Roque 5', 35'; Andreas Pereira 91' (pen), Sosa 93'. Jhon Arias debut (R$155m from Wolverhampton). Palmeiras' 13th consecutive semifinal. 21,531 at Arena Barueri.

Sunday Matches

Novorizontino vs Santos - 16h

Estádio Jorge Ismael de Biasi, Novo Horizonte. Novorizontino led the first phase; Santos qualified in 8th. Neymar, Gabigol and Zé Rafael all available. TNT/HBO Max.

Portuguesa vs Corinthians - 20h30

Estádio do Canindé, São Paulo. Portuguesa (4th) hosts defending champion Corinthians (5th). Three straight Corinthians wins; Portuguesa strong at home. TNT/HBO Max.

Semifinals Mar 1 (single-leg). The four remaining clubs are ranked by overall points to determine matchups: best vs fourth-best, second vs third.

Persistent rain washed out Saturday's programme. The Etcheverry (8) vs Kopriva semifinal was suspended at 5-4 (Kopriva leading) in the first set; Tabilo vs Buse never started. Both resume 11h Sunday. Singles final not before 17h30. Doubles final at 14h30: Fonseca/Melo (BRA) vs Frantzen (GER)/Haase (NED). Peru's Ignacio Buse, who beat 3rd seed Fonseca and Berrettini en route to his first ATP 500 semi, faces Tabilo (CHI) on Quadra 1. All four semifinalists seek a maiden ATP 500 title. SporTV. 09 Business & Economy Market watch → Ibovespa: closed Friday at 190,534.42 (+1.06%) - first-ever close above 190k, 12th record of 2026. Weekly gain: +2.18%. YTD: +18.25% → USD/BRL: R$5.1759 (-0.98%) - lowest since 28 May 2024. Dollar weakened globally after US Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs (6-3 ruling). Trump plans 10% global tariff via alternative mechanisms → Selic: 15.00%. Fed funds rate: 3.50%–3.75%. Copom next meets March 18–19. Foreign inflows: R$33+ billion YTD into Brazilian equities → B3 closed today (Sunday). Next trading session: Monday 24. Markets will digest the tariff ruling fallout and foreign inflow data

Market context: Friday's Ibovespa breakthrough above 190,000 was triggered by the US Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling striking down Trump's broad tariff authority under IEEPA. The real hit its strongest level in nearly two years. With R$33+ billion in foreign inflows YTD already surpassing the full-year 2025 total, Monday's opening will be shaped by Trump's alternative tariff plans and whether global risk appetite holds.

Exchange tip Currency & ATMs

USD/BRL at R$5.176 - strongest real since May 2024, excellent rates for USD holders. Casas de câmbio closed Sunday. Banco24Horas ATMs (bilingual) at Congonhas, Guarulhos, and major malls operate 24/7. Banks reopen Monday.

Business calendar Week Ahead - Key Dates

B3 reopens Monday. FIESP and Fecomercio resume full operations. Brasileiroão Rd 4: Palmeiras vs Fluminense (Wed 25), São Paulo at Coritiba (Thu 26). Paulistão semifinals Mar 1. Copom March 18–19. Lollapalooza Brasil Mar 20–22 at Interlagos.

10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Key Dates → Mon 23 - Full return to routine: schools reopen, B3 resumes, government offices operational. Rodízio resumes (plates 1 and 2). Markets digest Supreme Court tariff ruling → Wed 25 - Brasileiroão Rd 4: Palmeiras vs Fluminense (21h30), Bragantino vs Athletico (19h), Cruzeiro vs Corinthians (20h) → Thu 26 - Brasileiroão Rd 4: Coritiba vs São Paulo (20h), Santos vs Vasco (19h) → Thu 27 - Frestas - Trienal de Artes opens at Sesc Sorocaba (80+ artists, day-trip from SP) → Sat 1 Mar - Paulistão semifinals (single-leg, matchups TBD after today's results) → Mar 6 - MASP opens three new shows: Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: Réplica, La Chola Poblete: Pop Andino, and Claudia Alarcón & Silät: Viver Tecendo → Looking further - Paulistão final Mar 4 and 8 (two legs). Copom Mar 18–19 (Selic at 15.00%). Lollapalooza Brasil Mar 20–22 at InterlagosThe 2026 Carnaval season ends today. Tomorrow São Paulo resets: schools reopen, B3 resumes trading, and the working week begins with the Ibovespa's new 190k floor and the real at a near two-year high. The Paulistão semifinal picture will be complete by tonight - with São Paulo and Palmeiras already through, the question is whether Novorizontino or Santos, and Portuguesa or Corinthians, join them. In Rio, the Open finally crowns its singles champion. Midweek Brasileiroão returns with Palmeiras hosting Fluminense on Wednesday and São Paulo visiting Coritiba on Thursday. And on Feb 27, Sesc Sorocaba opens the fourth Frestas Trienal - an excellent day trip for culture-minded residents.

São Paulo Daily Brief - Sunday, February 22, 2026

A culture-first daily guide for locals and expats in the Capital Paulista.