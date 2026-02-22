PM Modi's Israel Visit To Bolster Economic, Diplomatic, Security Ties

PM Modi to Arrive on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, adding that the two sides will look to strengthen economic, diplomatic and security cooperation "On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of India will arrive. He will deliver a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), and I am sure you will all be there. We will also hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem together," Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting of government officials here. His remarks were posted by the Israel Prime minister's office.

A 'Special Relationship'

"This week, expression will be given to the special relationship that has been forged over recent years between Israel and the global power that is India, and between myself and its leader, Prime Minister Modi. We are personal friends; we speak frequently on the phone and visit one another. I have visited India, and Modi has visited here. We waded together in the waters of the Mediterranean, and much water has flowed since then in the Mediterranean, the Ganges, and the Jordan, though less in the Jordan," Netanyahu said.

Strengthening Cooperation and a New 'Hexagon' of Alliances

The Israeli PM said that "the fabric of this relationship has grown tighter, and he is coming here so we can tighten it further through a series of decisions related to strengthening cooperation between our governments and countries. This includes economic, diplomatic and security cooperation."

Further regarding the diplomatic aspect, he said,"In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a 'hexagon' of alliances around or within the Middle East. This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won't detail at the moment. I will present this in an organized manner."

Countering Radical Axes

"The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis. All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future, Netanyahu said.

Focus on High-Tech, AI, and Quantum Computing

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, Netanyahu said Israel will "promote cooperation in high-tech, AI, and quantum computing."

"I say AI and quantum not because they are the future, but because they are the present. We, of course, want to be among the world's leading nations in these fields, Netanyahu said.

Diplomatic Backdrop of the Visit

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

PM Modi's scheduled Israel visit comes in the backdrop of the Board of Peace meeting on February 19. Board of Peace is an initiative originated from US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 received invitations, with Trump suggesting the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations

Bilateral Tech Cooperation at AI Summit

During the recent AI Impact Summit 2026 that was held in New Delhi, Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDTs) Policy Coordinator at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the country's commitment to innovation, responsible development, and expanded bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Fluss described artificial intelligence as a turning point comparable to historic global shifts. A delegation from Isral had visited India during which they participated in the AI Summit as well as held bilateral meetings with Indian government representatives aimed at strengthening technological collaboration.

New Media Bridge: israelnews Launched for Indian Readers

Meanwhile, the global network israel on Sunday announced the launch of a new news portal, israelnews, aimed at Indian readers. According to The Press Service of Israel (TPS), the new platform is positioned as a bridge to enhance understanding of Israel's technological and strategic developments, at a time when defence and innovation partnerships between the two countries are expanding.

"It's not just another website. It's a statement of intent," Jordan Fried, who heads the israel network, told TPS. Fried, known for co-founding Hedera Hashgraph, said the initiative seeks to present information without commercial influence. "No ads. No noise. Just the story. The story of Israel and India is a legacy, not a product to be sold between banner ads," he said.

Fried told TPS he views the portal as a response to what he described as "broken infrastructure" in global media. "Most people in India don't get a clear picture of Israel. Our goal is to provide unfiltered access to tell the story directly, without intermediaries or commercial distractions," he said.

The website operates on an official Indian ".in" domain, underscoring its outreach to India's population of 1.4 billion. It is also linked to Fried's broader digital ecosystem, Zooz, which includes cryptocurrency and stock components aimed at supporting independent media, TPS reported.

The portal showcases collaborations spanning Israeli startups and advanced defence projects, while offering Indian readers direct access to developments in innovation and bilateral initiatives, TPS reported. (ANI)

