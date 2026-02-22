Shimla Police Detain 18 Drug Peddlers Under PIT NDPS Act In 25 Days

Major Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

In a major anti-drug operation, Shimla district police have detained 18 habitual and organised drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988 over the past 25 days, sending them to jail for three months as part of a preventive crackdown.

Two Repeat Offenders Arrested

Police said that on Saturday (February 21), Jubbal police arrested two repeat offenders and shifted them to Kanda Jail under detention orders. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Pappu, a resident of Shailapani (Badhal) in Jubbal, and Rajat Aukta alias Bunny from Guntr in old Jubbal, both facing multiple cases under the NDPS Act, 1985, involving the recovery of heroin (chitta) in separate FIRs registered between 2019 and 2025 at Jubbal and Rohru police stations.

According to police records, Suresh Kumar had earlier been booked in two NDPS cases in 2022 and 2023 with the recovery of around 9 grams and 13.10 grams of heroin, respectively. Rajat Aukta was named in three separate NDPS cases involving recoveries of approximately 6.13 grams, 25.40 grams and 6.16 grams of heroin/chitta.

Police Detail Anti-Drug Strategy

Officials said the preventive detention action aims to curb drug trafficking, dismantle supply chains and weaken organised narcotics networks operating in the region.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Gaurav Singh said the district police are following a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and will continue taking strict action to protect youth and maintain public safety. He added that preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act is a key strategy to disrupt repeat offenders and prevent them from re-engaging in illegal drug activities.

Police described the crackdown as a significant step towards breaking the narcotics supply chain and safeguarding society from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The district police also appealed to residents to support the anti-drug campaign by sharing information about suspicious activities with the nearest police station or helpline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)