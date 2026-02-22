ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan SG Face Chennaiyin FC After Contrasting Starts

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC will face each other in their Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Monday. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST kick-off, as per an ISL press release.

The two sides had contrasting starts to their campaigns. Mohun Bagan SG opened their season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the season opener, while Chennaiyin suffered a narrow one-goal defeat to Mumbai City away from home.

Coaches Speak Ahead of Key Clash

Speaking ahead of their second match, Mohun Bagan SG head coach Sergio Lobera said, "Starting the season with a win was crucial, but the objective now is absolute consistency. We must make our home ground a difficult place for any team to visit. That is our primary goal this season."

Chennaiyin FC, who have assembled a fairly new-look squad, are gradually transitioning into Clifford Miranda's newly implemented approach. Speaking ahead of his second consecutive away fixture as Chennaiyin FC head coach, Miranda said, "Mohun Bagan are one of the best clubs in the country in terms of resources and professionalism. But football is played in the moment, and it is fluid. They are under a different coach now, they play in a different way, and there are no secrets in modern football. Apart from knowing that they are fantastic players, there is no real advantage for us. What will matter is how we perform on the pitch."

Past Encounters

In the 2024-25 season, Mohun Bagan secured a 1-0 victory at home in this fixture courtesy of an 86th-minute goal from Jason Cummings. A season earlier, however, Chennaiyin had prevailed 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. The visitors will hope to draw confidence from that result as they look to secure a positive outcome in what promises to be a demanding contest.

Tactical Approach and Squad Mentality

Analysing the opposition, Lobera added, "Chennaiyin have a new look this season. We have a fully focused squad, but the next game is always unpredictable. We want to be a positive, aggressive team, dictate the tempo, and ensure we do not drop our intensity against a very competitive Chennaiyin side from the first whistle."

Discussing the squad's mentality, Miranda said, "The reaction of my players after the defeat has been absolutely fantastic. Even in the dressing room and in training, the attitude has been perfect. They are a perfect example of professionalism and character. After a long layoff before the season, it is not easy to come back immediately at full rhythm, but they are giving everything in difficult circumstances. At this moment, I have no complaints, only appreciation for their commitment and spirit."

Mohun Bagan SG will aim to build on their strong start and assert themselves at home, while Chennaiyin FC will be eager to respond positively after their opening setback. (ANI)

