Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Chenab River Desilting Gains Momentum

For the first time since the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, desilting operations have gained momentum in the Himalayan rivers covered under the treaty, including in the Chenab river.

Dredging has begun in the Chenab River for the first time after the Treaty suspension. A Tender has also been floated to disilt and reopen 6 Under Sluice gates which were earlier permanently plugged under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty.

Boosting Salal Power Station's Efficiency

The biggest impact of the treaty's suspension on Hydel operational efficiency is visible at the Salal Power Station located in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, on the Chenab River. Anish Gauraha, Executive Director, Salal Power Station, while talking to ANI said that, "after the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty we are working on an effective sediment management plan to improve the operational efficiency of the power station."

He also said that, "It is difficult to say how much this will increase power generation, but it will certainly reduce wear and tear. Dredging is one of the key activities under the silt management plan. Through this, we aim to remove as much silt as possible to minimise damage. Plans are also being developed to reduce sediment through flushing."

Anish Gauraha further said, "Earlier, when the Indus Waters Treaty was in effect, we were not able to carry out all these measures. For example, we were not allowed to undertake draw-down flushing for desilting and dredging."

Reopening Plugged Sluice Gates

The Salal Concrete Dam was designed with a provision of 06 under-sluice gates for sediment management. But, under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960 and further an agreement signed in 1978, the 6 Under Sluices were permanently plugged, and operation of the Silt Excluder Gates was prohibited.

In the absence of any sediment management facilities, silt started to accumulate in the reservoir since then. Now efforts are being made to remove the accumulated silt and reopen these gates.

Anish Gauraha, Executive Director, said, "We have floated a tender to make the under-sluice gates operational, and work on that is underway."

Reservoir Capacity Restoration in Progress

The original reservoir capacity of the power station was 284.00 million cubic meters (MCM), which had reduced to just 9.91 MCM as per the May 2025 bathymetric survey. However, after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the commencement of desilting work, the capacity has been restored to 14 MCM as of January 2026. Now measures are being taken to increase reservoir capacity and effective sediment management.

Officials said that "NOC has been issued for de-siltation of the Salal dam reservoir, and work already commenced. Till now, 1.7 lakh MT of sediments have been dredged out and 68490 MT disposed off."

