Terrorist Act In Lviv: Suspected Perpetrator Detained In Border Area Near Staryi Sambir

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukrain, according to Ukrinform.

The detainee is a 33-year-old woman from the Rivne region.

Investigators established that, acting on instructions from a Russian intelligence operative, the suspect manufactured improvised explosive devices and placed them in pre-determined locations.

Law enforcement authorities have launched criminal proceedings under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:



Part 3 of Article 258 – a terrorist act resulting in the death of a person; Part 1 of Article 263 – illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

The case is being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Suspected perpetrator behindterror attack arrested

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard in Lviv during the night of February 22. No air raid alert was in effect in the city at the time. Police said the explosions occurred after patrol officers arrived at the scene following a call.

Preliminary findings indicate that improvised explosive devices detonated. A 23-year-old police officer was killed in the attack.

A total of 25 people were injured, three of whom remain in critical condition.

It was later reported that police, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained the suspected bomber. Law enforcement officers are working to identify other individuals involved in the crime.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that there are sufficient grounds to believe that Russia ordered the attack.