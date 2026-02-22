Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
300,000 Bottles Of Olive Oil To Reach Markets By End Of February, Minister


2026-02-22 10:02:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, February 22 (Petra) – 300,000 five-liter bottles of olive oil would be distributed to the Civil and Military Consumer Corporations beginning at the end of February and continuing through March, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Ya'rub Qudah said.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, Qudah said additional quantities would be imported to meet Jordanians' needs, alongside supplies secured by the private sector.
He added that the Ministry of Agriculture approved the import of 12,000 tons of Tunisian olive oil to address market demand and offset the shortfall caused by declining local production. The imports are expected to help ensure availability at reasonable prices.
Qudah added that the two consumer corporations have introduced a mechanism to facilitate purchases of imported olive oil and prevent the overcrowding witnessed in recent days.
Import operations are continuing in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and the private sector, he said.

Jordan News Agency

