"Andatel Grande Patong Phuket mold remediation documentation: before photos showing extensive ceiling mold penetration in rooms after six-year coastal closure, October 2024 assessment revealing 70% ceiling demolition required, demolition phase December 2024-February 2025 removing contaminated materials, reconstruction March-December 2025 with mold-resistant drywall and vapor barriers."Andatel Grande Patong Phuket addresses extensive mold damage from unprecedented six-year COVID closure (March 2023-March 2026) through comprehensive remediation program. The 122-room property invested 40-50 million Thai Baht (35% of total 120-140M budget) demolishing and rebuilding affected ceilings and walls. Coastal humidity exceeding 80% without air conditioning created severe mold penetration throughout property.

"Opening those first rooms in October 2024 was shocking," said hotel management. "The mold wasn't just on surfaces - it had penetrated deep into ceilings and walls. Six years without air conditioning in coastal humidity created the perfect storm. We knew immediately this wasn't a cleaning job. We had to demolish everything affected and rebuild from scratch."

Andatel Grande Patong Phuket confronted the hotel industry's most challenging post-COVID scenario: extensive structural mold damage requiring complete remediation. The 122-room property's six-year closure (March 2020 - March 2026) combined with coastal location 450 meters from Patong Beach created unprecedented mold growth throughout all three buildings. Management invested 40-50 million Thai Baht - 35% of the total 120-140 million budget - in ceiling and wall demolition, mold removal, and reconstruction with proper moisture barriers.

KEY MOLD REMEDIATION FACTS

Property: Andatel Grande Patong Phuket Hotel Address: 41/9, 200 Soi Rat U thit 200 Pi 1, Patong Beach, Phuket 83150 Total Rooms Affected: 122 rooms (100% of property) Buildings Affected: All three buildings (front building + two guest buildings) Closure Period: March 2020 - March 2026 (72 months without climate control) Distance to Ocean: 450 meters from Patong Beach (high-humidity coastal zone) Average Humidity: 80-85% year-round, peaks 90-95% mornings Primary Cause: Six years without air conditioning removing moisture Mold Assessment: October 2024 comprehensive inspection all rooms Severity: 70% of rooms required ceiling demolition, 40% required wall rebuilding Remediation Investment: 40-50 million Thai Baht (35% of total renovation budget) Remediation Timeline: October 2024 - March 2025 (6 months) Methodology: Complete demolition, treatment, moisture barrier installation, reconstruction Materials: Mold-resistant drywall, antimicrobial treatments, vapor barriers Outcome: Zero mold remaining, long-term protection installed

Reopening: Late March to Q2 2026

Contact: +6676290482

THE PERFECT STORM: COASTAL CLOSURE

Phuket's coastal hotels operate in challenging environmental conditions. Average relative humidity exceeds 80% year-round. Morning humidity regularly reaches 90-95%. Salt-laden air from the Andaman Sea penetrates buildings through windows and ventilation. The combination creates persistent moisture on all surfaces.

During normal operations, hotels combat this environment through continuous air conditioning. Running AC 24/7 removes moisture from air, keeping relative humidity in rooms between 50-60%. Surfaces stay dry. Mold cannot establish growth.

Andatel Grande Patong's unprecedented six-year closure (March 2020 - March 2026) eliminated this protection. Without AC removing moisture, rooms became humid chambers. Interior humidity matched exterior levels: 80-95% constantly. Every surface - ceilings, walls, furniture, fixtures - remained perpetually damp.

"Most hotels closed 12-18 months during COVID," management explained. "They faced humidity issues but nothing like ours. Six years created a completely different situation. The mold had time to penetrate structural materials, not just grow on surfaces. That's why we needed complete demolition and reconstruction."

The 450-meter distance from Patong Beach placed the property in the high-impact coastal zone. Salt particles in air attracted additional moisture. Ceilings and walls absorbed moisture continuously over 72 months. Wood framework, drywall, insulation - all became saturated. Mold colonies established deep within structural materials where surface treatments couldn't reach.







OCTOBER 2024: THE ASSESSMENT

The renovation team began comprehensive mold assessment in October 2024. Inspectors examined all 122 rooms across three buildings, documenting damage severity room by room.

Visual inspection revealed obvious surface mold on ceilings and walls in approximately 85% of rooms. Dark spots, discoloration, visible colonies covered surfaces. But the real concern lay beneath.

Moisture meters detected saturated materials behind walls and above ceilings. Humidity trapped within structural cavities exceeded 90%. Inspectors cut sample sections to examine internal conditions. The findings confirmed worst-case scenarios.

"We opened wall cavities and found mold growing on the back side of drywall, on wooden studs, inside insulation," management recalled. "The moisture had penetrated completely through. You couldn't see it from the room side, but it was there. That's when we knew surface cleaning wouldn't work."

Final assessment classified damage by severity:

Severe (70% of rooms): Complete ceiling demolition required. Mold penetrated through drywall into framework and insulation above. Surface treatment impossible.

Moderate (40% of rooms): Wall section demolition required. Mold penetrated through drywall in specific wall areas, particularly exterior walls facing ocean.

Light (15% of rooms): Surface treatment sufficient. Mold limited to surface growth without structural penetration.

The numbers meant extensive reconstruction: 85 rooms needed complete ceiling replacement, 49 rooms needed partial wall rebuilding. The investment requirement became clear: 40-50 million Thai Baht minimum.

DEMOLITION PHASE: DECEMBER 2024 - FEBRUARY 2025

Complete mold remediation required removing all affected materials. The demolition phase ran three months across all three buildings.

December 2024 began systematic ceiling removal in affected rooms. Contractors wearing protective equipment removed drywall sections, exposing framework and insulation above. All contaminated insulation went to proper disposal. Framework received antimicrobial treatment or replacement if damage was severe.

January 2025 focused on wall demolition in rooms with penetrated mold. Contractors cut away affected drywall sections, typically on exterior walls where ocean humidity penetrated most severely. Studs received treatment or replacement.

February 2025 completed demolition and conducted final inspections. Every cavity, every framework member, every surface underwent visual inspection and moisture testing. Only after confirming zero mold and proper dryness did reconstruction begin.

The demolition phase generated significant waste. Approximately 3,000 square meters of drywall, 500 cubic meters of insulation, and miscellaneous contaminated materials required disposal. All waste followed proper protocols for mold-contaminated materials.

"The demolition phase was emotionally difficult," management noted. "We were literally tearing apart the hotel. But it had to be done. You can't compromise with mold - it either comes out completely or it comes back."

RECONSTRUCTION: MARCH 2025 - JUNE 2025

Reconstruction began March 2025 with installation of comprehensive moisture protection systems.

Vapor Barriers: All exterior walls received continuous vapor barrier installation behind new drywall. The barriers prevent moisture penetration from exterior coastal air.

Mold-Resistant Materials: All new drywall uses mold-resistant formulations containing antimicrobial compounds. Even if moisture reaches surfaces, mold growth resistance dramatically improves.

Ventilation Enhancement: Ceiling cavities received improved ventilation to prevent moisture accumulation. Air can circulate, preventing trapped humidity.

Antimicrobial Treatment: All framework, studs, and structural members received antimicrobial coating before drywall installation. This provides additional protection against future mold establishment.

New ceiling installation required careful attention to proper sealing and finishing. Contractors installed mold-resistant drywall, sealed all joints with antimicrobial compounds, finished surfaces for painting. The process took 2-3 days per room depending on extent of ceiling replacement.

Wall reconstruction followed similar protocols. Mold-resistant drywall, proper vapor barrier positioning, antimicrobial joint compounds, complete sealing. Exterior walls facing ocean received extra attention with double vapor barriers in some cases.

By June 2025, all structural reconstruction completed. Every room had new ceilings and rebuilt walls where required. Moisture meters confirmed all materials at proper dryness levels below 15% relative moisture content. The property was ready for the next renovation phases: bathrooms, furniture, finishes.

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: 40-50 MILLION THB

Mold Remediation Total: 40-50 million Thai Baht

Assessment and Testing: 2-3 million THB (5%)



October 2024 comprehensive inspection all 122 rooms

Moisture testing throughout property

Laboratory testing of mold samples

Engineering assessment of structural integrity Remediation planning and design

Demolition and Removal: 8-10 million THB (20%)



Ceiling removal 85 rooms (70% of property)

Wall section removal 49 rooms (40% of property)

Contaminated insulation removal and disposal

Framework treatment or replacement Waste disposal following proper protocols

Antimicrobial Treatment: 5-6 million THB (13%)



Complete structural antimicrobial coating

Framework treatment all affected areas

Cavity treatment before reconstruction

Surface treatment of all materials Preventive application throughout property

Moisture Barrier Systems: 8-10 million THB (20%)



Vapor barrier installation all exterior walls

Enhanced ventilation systems

Moisture prevention treatments

Waterproofing where required Long-term protection systems

Reconstruction Materials: 12-15 million THB (32%)



Mold-resistant drywall for all replacements

New insulation (mold-resistant formulations)

Antimicrobial joint compounds

Ceiling systems and supports Wall reconstruction materials

Labor and Project Management: 5-6 million THB (13%)



Specialized mold remediation contractors

Project management and supervision

Quality control inspections

Safety equipment and protocols Documentation and certification

LONG-TERM PROTECTION STRATEGIES

The renovation implemented multiple layers of protection against future mold issues:

Continuous Climate Control: The hotel commits to maintaining air conditioning in all rooms year-round, even during low-occupancy periods. This prevents humidity accumulation.

Monthly Inspections: Staff conduct monthly visual inspections of all rooms checking for any signs of moisture or mold. Early detection enables immediate response.

Humidity Monitoring: Each floor has humidity sensors providing continuous monitoring. Alerts trigger if humidity exceeds safe levels.

Maintenance Protocols: Immediate response to any water leaks, roof issues, or exterior penetration. Quick repair prevents moisture accumulation.

Guest Education: Room information includes proper AC use and moisture management. Guests learn to maintain dry conditions.

"We never want to face this situation again," management stated. "The protection systems we installed, combined with operational protocols, should prevent mold issues even if we had to close temporarily in the future. We learned expensive lessons."

INDUSTRY IMPLICATIONS

Andatel Grande Patong's experience provides cautionary lessons for coastal hotels globally. Extended closures in humid climates create severe structural risks beyond typical closure concerns.

Many Phuket hotels closed 12-24 months during COVID. Most reopened with manageable refurbishment needs. The six-year closure created categorically different challenges requiring complete structural remediation.

Hotels planning extended closures in coastal or humid climates should consider:

Minimum Climate Control: Even during closure, running dehumidifiers or periodic AC prevents moisture accumulation. Cost is far less than remediation.

Regular Inspection: Monthly inspections during closure enable early detection. Catching mold early prevents structural penetration.

Rapid Reopening Planning: If possible, avoid multi-year closures. Each additional year without climate control exponentially increases risks.

Insurance Review: Standard property insurance may not cover extended closure scenarios. Review policies specifically for mold coverage.

The 40-50 million THB investment represents approximately 33-42% of total renovation costs. Had management maintained minimum climate control during closure, this expense might have been avoided entirely.

BEFORE AND AFTER COMPARISON: STRUCTURAL CONDITION

Ceilings (October 2024):



Condition: 70% showing mold penetration requiring demolition

Mold Growth: Deep into framework and insulation

Moisture Content: 25-35% (extremely high)

Treatment: Surface cleaning ineffective Risk: Continued growth, health hazards, structural deterioration

Ceilings (June 2025):



Condition: 100% new installation mold-resistant materials

Mold Growth: Zero

Moisture Content: 8-12% (safe levels)

Protection: Antimicrobial treatments, vapor barriers Risk: Minimal with proper ongoing climate control

Walls (October 2024):



Condition: 40% showing mold penetration requiring reconstruction

Mold Growth: Behind drywall on studs and insulation

Moisture Content: 20-30% in affected areas

Treatment: Surface cleaning ineffective Risk: Continued hidden growth, air quality issues

Walls (June 2025):



Condition: 100% rebuilt or treated, mold-resistant materials

Mold Growth: Zero

Moisture Content: 8-12% throughout

Protection: Vapor barriers, antimicrobial coatings Risk: Minimal with proper maintenance

Air Quality (October 2024):



Mold Spore Count: Elevated throughout property

Health Risk: Respiratory concerns for workers

Treatment: Extensive PPE required Remediation: Full property unusable until addressed

Air Quality (June 2025):



Mold Spore Count: Normal background levels

Health Risk: None - safe for guests and staff

Clearance: Professional testing confirmed safe levels Status: Ready for guest occupancy

Investment Comparison:



Surface Treatment Only: 5-8 million THB (insufficient, temporary)

Complete Remediation: 40-50 million THB (permanent solution)

Prevention During Closure: 1-2 million THB (opportunity missed) Cost of Inaction: Property unusable, total loss

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why did Andatel Grande Patong have such severe mold issues? The unprecedented six-year closure (March 2020 - March 2026) combined with coastal location 450 meters from Patong Beach created perfect conditions for extensive mold growth. Without air conditioning removing moisture for 72 months, interior humidity matched coastal levels (80-95%) continuously. Mold penetrated deep into ceilings and walls throughout all 122 rooms. Most Phuket hotels closed only 12-24 months and avoided this severity. Our six-year closure was categorically different, requiring 40-50 million THB complete remediation rather than surface cleaning.

What percentage of the property required demolition? Approximately 70% of rooms (85 out of 122) required complete ceiling demolition and reconstruction. About 40% of rooms (49 out of 122) required partial wall demolition and rebuilding. The remaining 30% of rooms had surface mold only, allowing treatment without demolition. Total investment in mold remediation reached 40-50 million Thai Baht, representing 35% of the entire 120-140 million THB renovation budget. This made mold remediation the single largest expense category in the renovation.

How long did the mold remediation take? The complete mold remediation process ran approximately 8 months from October 2024 through June 2025. Assessment and testing occurred in October-November 2024. Demolition phase ran December 2024 - February 2025 (3 months). Reconstruction with moisture barriers and mold-resistant materials occurred March 2025 - June 2025 (4 months). This represented roughly half of the total 18-month renovation timeline (October 2024 - March 2026), demonstrating how mold remediation dominated the project scope.

What prevents mold from returning? Multiple protection layers ensure long-term mold prevention. All new materials use mold-resistant formulations with antimicrobial compounds. Vapor barriers on all exterior walls prevent moisture penetration from coastal air. Enhanced ventilation systems prevent humidity accumulation in cavities. The hotel maintains continuous air conditioning year-round, even during low-occupancy periods, keeping humidity 50-60% preventing mold growth. Monthly staff inspections catch any moisture issues immediately. These systems combined make future mold growth extremely unlikely even in Phuket's coastal environment.

Could this have been prevented during closure? Yes. Maintaining minimum climate control during the six-year closure would have prevented most mold issues. Running dehumidifiers or periodic air conditioning costs approximately 1-2 million THB over six years - far less than the 40-50 million THB remediation expense. Monthly inspections during closure would have enabled early detection before structural penetration occurred. The lesson: extended closures in coastal humid climates require either minimum climate control or acceptance of severe remediation costs upon reopening.

Is the hotel safe for guests now? Absolutely. Professional air quality testing conducted after remediation completion confirmed mold spore counts at normal background levels safe for occupancy. Zero mold remains in the property. All affected materials were completely removed and replaced with mold-resistant formulations. The reconstruction included antimicrobial treatments throughout and proper moisture barriers. Combined with continuous climate control, the property provides safe, healthy accommodations. Clearance certification from qualified inspectors confirmed the hotel meets all health and safety standards for guest occupancy.

How does this compare to other Phuket hotels? Most Phuket hotels closed 12-24 months during COVID and faced manageable refurbishment needs upon reopening. Our six-year closure created categorically different challenges. We're likely the most extreme post-COVID mold remediation case in Phuket hospitality. Other hotels with extended closures faced similar issues but typically at lesser severity. Our 40-50 million THB mold remediation investment significantly exceeds typical post-closure refurbishment budgets. However, we now have the most thoroughly remediated and protected property in Patong against future mold issues.

BOOKING AND CONTACT INFORMATION

Property Status: Complete mold remediation certified, air quality tested and approved, safe for guest occupancy

Reopening: Late March to Q2 2026

Check-in: 2:00 PM | Check-out: 12:00 PM

LOCATION AND DIRECTIONS

GPS Coordinates: 7.9016° N, 98.3007° E

GPS Coordinates: 7.9016° N, 98.3007° E

Google Maps:

Nearby: Jungceylon Shopping Center (200m), Bangla Road (1km), 7-Eleven (100m)

Nearby: Jungceylon Shopping Center (200m), Bangla Road (1km), 7-Eleven (100m)

PHUKET MOLD REMEDIATION RESOURCES

