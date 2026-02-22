Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Places Later

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore, until 6am on Monday, will be cold and misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later. Offshore, it will be hazy at times.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly at a speed of 4 to 14 knots, gusting to 18 knots at first, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 18 knots at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at first, while offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at first.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/2 kilometers or less at places later, while offshore visibility will be 5 to 9 kilometers.