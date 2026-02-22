403
Kuwait Reaffirms Support For UN Human Rights Council Ahead Of 61St Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Nasser Al-Hayen, affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen the pivotal role of the UN Human Rights Council and to continue cooperation with international partners to develop its mechanisms further and enhance its effectiveness.
In a statement to KUNA ahead of the 61st session of the Council, which begins Monday in Geneva, Ambassador Al-Hayen stressed that the current critical phase requires the Council to fully assume its responsibilities in protecting civilians, promoting accountability and addressing human rights situations without selectivity or politicization, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and international efforts aimed at achieving peace, security and sustainable development.
He underscored Kuwait's active diplomatic efforts to unify Gulf and regional positions and mobilize international support to confront grave violations, urging the international community and the Human Rights Council to take urgent action to protect human rights worldwide.
Ambassador Al-Hayen expressed deep concern over the continued violations by the Israeli occupation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, calling for ensuring the safe and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid without obstacles and for protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.
He also condemned decisions issued by the occupation authorities to expand settlement activities in the West Bank, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, directly undermining prospects for achieving a just and comprehensive peace.
The ambassador reiterated Kuwait's firm position rejecting all unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to halt such violations and ensure accountability.
He stressed the need to create conditions conducive to resuming a serious political process leading to a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.
Ambassador Al-Hayen affirmed Kuwait's principled positions toward just humanitarian causes, particularly in Palestine and Sudan, and its commitment to the principles of international humanitarian law and the promotion of justice and accountability, stressing that the Palestinian cause will remain at the forefront of Kuwait's foreign policy priorities.
He added that Kuwait, guided by its diplomatic approach based on moderation and dialogue, will continue its active contribution to the Council's work and constructive participation in interactive dialogues and high-level discussions, reflecting its firm commitment to promoting and protecting human rights at the regional and international levels.
The 61st session of the Human Rights Council will be held in Geneva from February 23 to March 31, 2026, with a high-level segment scheduled from February 23 to 25, attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, along with senior officials from more than 100 countries. (end)
