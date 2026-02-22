Committed To Integrating Divyangjan Into Mainstream: Mos B.L. Verma

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and various welfare schemes have laid a strong foundation for integrating Divyangjan into the mainstream, an official statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 30th edition of the Divya Kala Mela at Rangers Ground in Dehradun, Verma said that Rs 375 crore has been allocated in the current Budget through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) for the purchase and fitting of assistive devices, directly benefiting a large number of persons with disabilities.

Pradeep A., Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said that the Mela is a comprehensive initiative aimed at connecting Divyang entrepreneurs with markets, financial support, and employment opportunities.

He added that assistive device registrations, institutional awareness stalls, and employment fairs are being organised during the event to further strengthen empowerment initiatives for Divyangjan.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh highlighted the role of artificial intelligence and technological innovation in creating new opportunities for persons with disabilities, emphasising that technology serves as an equaliser and does not discriminate.

The Governor also stressed the importance of promoting products created at the Mela in global markets to ensure international recognition for the talent of Divyang artisans.

“With determination and capability, Divyangjan can achieve excellence in any field. Divya Kala Mela is not merely an event but a powerful platform of inspiration and enthusiasm that highlights the significant role of Divyangjan in contributing to India's economic growth,” he said.

Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah described the Divya Kala Mela as more than just an exhibition, calling it a catalyst for social transformation and empowerment.

She appreciated the efforts of the Government of India and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in providing national recognition to such initiatives and bringing the event to Uttarakhand.

Referring to India's achievements in the Paralympics, she said that talent among Divyangjan continues to bring pride to the country and demonstrates that opportunities and support can enable excellence.

Legislator Khajan Das termed the Mela a commendable initiative that provides dignity and opportunity to Divyangjan, adding that such platforms help boost confidence and promote social inclusion.

The 30th edition of the Divya Kala Mela in Dehradun marks an important milestone in the nationwide series of such events. So far, 29 editions organised across the country have seen participation from around 2,362 Divyang entrepreneurs, generating business worth over Rs 23 crore.

The government has also sanctioned loans exceeding Rs 20 crore to support Divyang entrepreneurs, reaffirming its commitment to their economic empowerment. In addition, employment fairs organised as part of the initiative have witnessed participation from approximately 3,131 candidates, with 1,007 shortlisted and more than 313 receiving job offers.