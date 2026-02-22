New Study Shows Screen Exposure May Affect Brain Development In Infants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: A recent study has found that prolonged screen exposure among children under the age of two may lead to changes in brain development.

Researchers from the Institute for Human Development and Potential (A*STAR IHDP) at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, along with the National University of Singapore, found that these brain changes were later associated with slower decision-making and higher levels of anxiety during adolescence.

The study, published in EBioMedicine journal, reported that infants with higher levels of screen exposure showed accelerated growth in brain regions linked to visual processing and self-regulation, likely due to the intense stimulation generated by screens.

The findings were based on long-term data from Singapore's "Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes” (GUSTO) cohort study. A total of 168 children were followed for more than a decade and underwent brain scans at ages four, five, six and seven.

This longitudinal monitoring allowed researchers to observe how brain networks evolved over time, rather than relying on a single assessment.

According to the research team, screen use at ages three and four did not produce the same effects, suggesting that the first two years of life are a particularly sensitive developmental window.