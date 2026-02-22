Jordan's Food Sector Meets Citizens' Needs During Ramadan: JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) –Representative of the food, supply, and livestock industries sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Mohammad Jitan, said the food industry is a cornerstone of the national economy.Jitan stated the sector provides products that meet citizens' needs throughout the year that see increasing importance, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, and witness a surge in demand for food products.Based on official data, Jitan announced the sector's total annual production volume reaches approximately JD4.5 billion, making it one of the largest industrial activities in the Kingdom and accounting for about 62% of the local market.In remarks to "Petra," he noted the sector achieves "self-sufficiency" in a range of products, including dairy products, fresh cheese, meat, poultry, table eggs, soft drinks, canned goods, and desserts.He added that these products are manufactured, in accordance with the "highest quality" and safety standards, enabling the national industry to efficiently meet local market needs and ensure availability of safe and diverse food for citizens during Ramadan and other occasions throughout the year.Jitan noted demand increases during the holy month for a range of products, which are renowned to be produced by the national industry.Factories begin operating at full capacity to supply the local market with food items, particularly dates, dairy products, and cheeses, which are distributed daily according to precise operating schedules to guarantee continuous supply and maintain quality, he pointed out.He said production lines for Ramadan beverages are doubled to meet the increasing demand, while factories are also producing specific desserts and pastries for the holy month.Additionally, Jitan stated production of frozen pastries, samosas, and appetizers is also witnessing a surge in activity to provide practical and safe options for citizens.Jitan pointed out that food factories continue to meet the growing demand for processed meats and and ready-made products, adhering to strict health requirements.Jitan added: "These efforts reflect the sector's ability to efficiently and adequately meet citizens' needs, strengthening its role in national food security and supporting the economy, especially given the high seasonal demand during Ramadan."Jordanian food industry is not merely production, but a comprehensive national journey that begins in factories and reaches Jordanian families' tables with confidence and quality, stressing that its products remain the first choice for citizens during the holy month, according to Jitan.Jitan, who also serves as JCI Vice Chairman, noted that exports from the food industry sector have reached 111 markets worldwide, with the largest share destined for Arab markets, particularly the Gulf countries.