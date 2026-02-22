Russia's Overnight Strike On Ukraine Triggers NATO Jet Scramble Over Europe: 'Reached Highest Level Of Alert...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) NATO reportedly scrambled fighter jets over Europe on Sunday, after Russia unleashed a barrage of hypersonic missiles. According to a report by The Mirror, Putin deployed Tsirkon hypersonic missiles alongside Kh-22s, Iskanders and drones in the coordinated strike.

Earlier today, NATO member Poland confirmed it had scrambled allied fighter jets. A statement from Warsaw said, "Due to the activity of long-range Russian air forces conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory, Polish and allied air forces have begun operating in our airspace."

“In accordance with applicable procedures, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated the necessary forces and resources at his disposal. Duty fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert,” read the statement from Warsaw, reported The Mirror.

The strike comes amid claims from Donald Trump's envoy that a peace summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky could be on the horizon.

Kyiv rocked by explosions

Explosions rocked Kyiv and Kropyvnytskyi, with no sign that Moscow is moving towards ending the war, reported The Mirror. Women and a child were among those killed in Kyiv.

Eight people, including a child, were rescued from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, AP reported, citing Ukraine's Emergency Service.

Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, resulting in significant fires, which were later extinguished, the emergency service said.

Blazing buildings were seen in Sofievskaya Borshchagovka in the Kyiv region, while a house belonging to former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov was also hit, as per The Mirror.

The attack also caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv.

“There were nearly 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, as well as 297 drones of various types. A significant portion was shot down, and I thank all of Ukraine's partners who work with us every day, every week to supply air defense missiles. Protection is needed every day,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

Meanwhile, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff suggested the key obstacle to a peace deal lay with Putin and Zelensky. He said: "At the leadership levels, it's hard for them to finish off making a deal."