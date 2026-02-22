Delhi Fire: Blaze Engulfs Shop In Old Seelampur, House In Model Town

A fire broke out in a shop near the Old Seelampur post on Sunday, under the jurisdiction of the Krishna Nagar police station in the Shahdara district, the officials said. Immediately after receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the fire. Further details on the fire are awaited as the relief work continues.

Blaze in Model Town

Meanwhile, last evening, a fire broke out in a house in the Model Town area of New Delhi, officials said.

"We received information of a fire around 5.45 pm-5.46 pm. We were able to douse it by 9.50 pm. This is a four-storey building, and the fire had spread to all the floors. Something was kept on the top floor of the building, and the fire spread downward through the shaft", Fire Officer Vijay Dahiya told ANI. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any casualties are awaited.

Three injured in LPG cylinder fire

Earlier on Friday, at least three people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of New Delhi, officials said.

Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames. "At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement. (ANI)

