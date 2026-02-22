Farhan Akhtar Marks 4 Years Of Marital Bliss With The Woman 'Who Makes Everything Feel Better'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated 4 years of marital bliss with the woman 'who makes everything feel better', wife Shibani Akhtar, with a special social media post.

Farhan took to his Insta handle and dropped some romantic couple photos with his better half.

He also penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app, saying, "To the woman who makes everything feel better.. happy fourth anniversary Shu.. love you @shibaniakhtar (sic)."

The primary picture in the post showed Farhan placing a kiss on Shibani's cheeks.

This was followed by an adorable selfie of the lovebirds posing in matching night suits. (sic)"The final click had Farhan and Shibani, making an elegant couple as they faced the camera while standing on the stairs.

Not just Farhan, but Shibani also wished her husband on the special day with a warm note that read, "8 and 4...Happy Anni @faroutakhtar To forever and beyond...Love you".

For the unaware, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in February 2022, after being in a relationship for around 3 years.

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Married in 2000, these two decided to part ways in 2017. They are also parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

On the professional front, Farhan is all set to make his Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes' four-film franchise based on the life of The Beatles.

Spilling his excitement on social media, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' maker wrote, "Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever-expanding legacy of @thebeatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners... Thank you Sam Mendes... been an ardent admirer of all your work and to be directed by you in this film, is the stuff dreams are made of".