T20 WC: Skid On Pitch Suits Bowling Style Ahead Of Clash Against SA, Says Chakaravarthy

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Ahead of India playing South Africa in their first Super Eights clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy explained that the skid on the pitch suits his bowling style and noted the surface at Narendra Modi Stadium has changed since their last meeting in December 2025.

Against South Africa, Chakaravarthy has picked 22 wickets in eight T20Is, including his best bowling figures of 5-17 in Gqeberha in 2024. As of now, Chakaravarthy has nine wickets in four matches at an economy of 5.2 and a strike rate of 8, placing him joint second on the tournament's wicket-taking charts behind USA pacer Shadley Van Schalkwyk.

"Well, those matches were played a month before, and obviously, things have changed after that, but I would say the wicket did help me a bit because it skids more. As I told you, the pitch, if it provides more skid, it sometimes helps me because I'm generally quicker through the air, and so I get a little more help here," he said to broadcasters ahead of the game.

On his role as a bowler in the middle overs, Chakaravarthy said, "It's just taking and picking wickets. So my role in the team is to pick wickets, and I do bowl quite often in the powerplay also because in the last two series, all the matches I have bowled in the powerplay, and I'm used to that also."

The leg-spinner said the atmosphere at the ground was special. "It means a lot because this ground, when it's packed, is totally different. It has a different vibe to it, and we are all looking forward to this experience here."

He acknowledged the challenge of defending totals on smaller grounds. " It is challenging because of the small ground and flat wickets. I hope we can play more in Sri Lanka because of the turning tracks, but these are the conditions that we have in front of us. So I can't complain much. Things have been going well for the team, and hopefully we can continue it."