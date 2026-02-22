403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Ngos Warn Of Worsening Crisis Due To Occupation Field Expansion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Head of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza Amjad Al-Shawa warned Sunday that continued Israeli occupation field expansion is aggravating humanitarian conditions and increasing pressure on civilians.
Al-Shawa said occupation forces are expanding the so-called "yellow line" into residential areas, reducing available space and restricting movement.
He noted areas under occupation control account for about 60 percent of the Gaza Strip's total territory.
Restrictions on shelter supplies remain in place, with mobile homes yet to be allowed entry, leaving thousands of displaced families in tents and temporary centers lacking basic necessities.
He called for the urgent and regular entry of relief aid and shelter materials to ease civilians' suffering.
Humanitarian and health conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate amid overcrowded shelters, shortages of water and weak sanitation services.
Medical facilities face severe pressure due to shortages of medicines and supplies and raising the risk of disease. (end)
wab
Al-Shawa said occupation forces are expanding the so-called "yellow line" into residential areas, reducing available space and restricting movement.
He noted areas under occupation control account for about 60 percent of the Gaza Strip's total territory.
Restrictions on shelter supplies remain in place, with mobile homes yet to be allowed entry, leaving thousands of displaced families in tents and temporary centers lacking basic necessities.
He called for the urgent and regular entry of relief aid and shelter materials to ease civilians' suffering.
Humanitarian and health conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate amid overcrowded shelters, shortages of water and weak sanitation services.
Medical facilities face severe pressure due to shortages of medicines and supplies and raising the risk of disease. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment