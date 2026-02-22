403
Kuwait Min Of Social Affairs Forms New Park Investment Cmte.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 22 Feb (KUNA) -- Kuwait Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Minister Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah issued on Sunday a ministerial decision forming a committee to review selected spaces within children's parks and offer them for investment to better regulate public facility use.
In a statement, Al-Huwailah said the move underscores the ministry's commitment to improving facility and service management, ensuring the best use of available assets and resources in accordance with approved regulations and in interest of the public.
The decision states that the committee will be chaired by the undersecretary and include several senior officials and specialists.
It will identify parks with spaces suitable for investment, evaluate those areas, and propose appropriate activities that align with the parks' primary recreational and educational purpose, the statement added.
The committee will review investable spaces, set regulatory guidelines, coordinate with relevant authorities, and submit recommendations before taking further action.
The committee will present a final report to the minister upon completion, with the decision effective from the date of issuance for the specified period outlined in the text. (end)
