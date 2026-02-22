PM Modi Slams Congress' 'Shirtless' Protest As 'Shameful Display'

In a stinging rebuke against the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the recently concluded AI summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the action a "shameful display that dishonours the country" and appealed to the national media to "report accurately."

Prime Minister condemned the Youth Congress's protest against him and the India-US interim trade deal at the AI Summit. Addressing a gathering in Meerut, PM Modi said, "Look at the misfortune. The leaders of such an old party, instead of feeling ashamed, are shamelessly cheering for those who dishonour the country. This issue is ongoing with the Congress party."

PM Modi Urges Fair Media Reporting

The Prime Minister directly urged the media channels to report fairly. "Although I always pray that God gives me strength to endure the media in every way, today I request the media that when we criticise such actions, please do not make headlines that Modi has defeated the opposition. Stop these tricks to save the Congress," he appealed.

Asserting selective reporting and "protecting the Congress's sins act," PM Modi said, "This opposition, by pretending to be the opposition, they are protecting the Congress. Congress commits the sins, and they have to suffer the consequences. But the media doesn't see the word Congress, only the word opposition. Why? Why are you protecting the Congress?"

PM Distinguishes Congress from Other Opposition Parties

He clarified that other Opposition parties had not participated in the incident. "Did any TMC people commit the sin? No. Did DMK members? BSP members? Farooq Abdullah's party? No. Only and only 'sirfira' (crazy) leaders, the 'belagaam' (unruly) leaders of the Congress, are bent on destroying the country," he said.

The Prime Minister called Congress a burden on the nation and appreciated other opposition allies for condemning the protest. "I publicly thank these opposition colleagues for standing with the truth and the nation's pride," he said.

Attack on Congress's Parliament Conduct

Further, he said that to be able to sit in the chair of the Prime Minister one has to win over the hearts of the people and not send women MPs to attack the Prime Minister. He hit out over the Congress party for sending women MPs near his seat and the treasury benches in Parliament amid protests against the Centre in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.

He claimed that the "party obstructs proceedings" rather than contributing constructively. "They are unable to perform in Parliament themselves, so they don't even give their colleagues a chance to speak. They don't allow Parliament to function. This is causing the biggest loss to Congress's allies, and they have understood this. After the nakedness they displayed in Delhi, all their allies are shocked and have distanced themselves," he added.

Development Projects Launched

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with officials, accompanied the Prime Minister. He inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut. (ANI)

