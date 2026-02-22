Delhi's Keukenhof: 50,000 Tulips Bloom At Netherlands Residence

The garden of the Netherlands residence once again blossomed with seasonal splendour as 50,000 tulips burst into bloom this February, bringing the iconic charm of Keukenhof to New Delhi.

A floral display continued to weave nature's beauty with the spirit of cultural friendship. The Netherlands residence served as a stunning backdrop for this floral celebration.

Just as the lotus is deeply rooted in Indian culture, the tulip is an inseparable part of the Netherlands' identity. More than just a seasonal bloom, it represents optimism and the fresh promise of spring.

The Tulip's Storied Past

Tulips originated in Central Asia and were embraced by the Ottoman Empire, introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Over the centuries, tulips became deeply embedded in Dutch cultural identity, evolving from ornamental garden flowers into national icons admired across the world.

Today, there are more than 3,000 officially registered tulip varieties, ranging from classic single-colour blooms to rare and dramatic forms. During the height of their popularity, tulip varieties were given grand titles such as "Admiral" and "General," and some were even named after historic figures. Notably, a rare, vibrant yellow and red tulip was also named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2005 (Miss World), further highlighting the flower's global cultural appeal.

In the 17th century, tulips became so prized in the Netherlands that they sparked "Tulip Mania," with rare bulbs traded on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange at prices sometimes equal to the value of a house. While that frenzy faded, the tulip's popularity only spread further across the world. Today, tulips are celebrated through spring festivals across continents.

Celebrating a Blossoming Partnership

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Marisa Gerards and her husband, Peter Knoope, opened their home and garden, celebrating the enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands, offering guests the vibrant blooms while deepening people-to-people connections.

Forging Ahead in Technology

The Dutch Ambassador praised the recent AI impact summit held in New Delhi, highlighting that Netherlands and India are already working in collaboration in the sector, including in semiconductors, with Duthc universities collaborating with IITs too.

"AI is of course the future It is also ready here now ofcourse. We signed a government to government MoU on the key enabling technologies with semi conductor, AI. We also do research, nuture talent. We have our technical universities, we work together. Ones (universities in Netherlands) Teaming up with 6 IITs in India as well, but also with companies," she said.

Speaking about the tulips, Ambassador Gerards underlined how the tulips symbolise the collaboration between India-Netherlands and defines the current relationship between the countries. She also expressed happinness on the tradition has become a yearly tradition now.

Gerards told reporters, "This festival is a celebration of the vibrant partnership between the Netherlands and India. The tulips in our garden symbolise the spirit of collaboration and shared growth that defines our relationship today. As we host the second edition of this festival, we are delighted to see it becoming an annual tradition that brings our communities closer, highlighting the warmth of Indo-Dutch ties."

The Labour Behind the Beauty

Her husband, Peeter Koope, who is also a biologist said that while the results of seeing the tulip garden is aesthetically pleasing, it is important to know that it has been months of hard labour.

"I think it is important to note how much work goes into this, we are looking at the flowers, and admiring the results, but it is the result of months and months of. It is months and months of hard work, hard labour. People have come and measured the exact depth of planting, the distance between the flowers, the quality of soil and checked on it all after a while too. The people were really into it and did the work," Koope told reporters.

