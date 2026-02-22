Internet Speed In Azerbaijan To Be Measured More Accurately

MENAFN - AzerNews) To optimize internet speed measurements for subscribers, Aztelekom LLC has integrated eight additional Ookla-sponsored servers into its network,reports.

According to the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA ), this expansion brings the total number of sponsor servers operated across various regions, including Baku, Khirdalan, Shirvan, Shamakhi, Guba, Masalli, Yevlakh, Khankendi, Ganja, and Zagatala to 12 for the operator.

The increase in sponsor servers is part of ICTA's 2025 action plan aimed at improving internet measurement results. The plan focuses on strengthening the infrastructure for internet performance testing, increasing regional measurement points, and generating more objective results.

Last year, ICTA experts conducted a review of Ookla Speedtest servers. A total of 38 servers were inspected, with identified issues reported to operators and providers. Currently, the total number of sponsor servers in Azerbaijan has reached 54.

Ookla's Speedtest Index is one of the world's most widely used international measurement platforms, evaluating internet performance based on median download, upload, and latency metrics.

The geographic expansion of sponsor servers allows measurements to be conducted closer to users, producing more accurate latency data, precise regional performance evaluations, and more stable statistical results. It also ensures that operators' real network performance is objectively reflected in international indexes.

Globally, internet service quality is increasingly assessed not just by advertised speeds but by verified real-world results on international measurement platforms.

Azerbaijan is gradually transitioning to this measurable internet model, where service quality is evaluated based on real-time measurements, results are compared, performance trends are monitored, and technical foundations for network optimization are established.

This approach helps consumers make informed choices and promotes healthy, quality-based competition in the internet market.