Russia Strikes Railway Infrastructure In Four Regions Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the Russian army again targeted Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure with drones and missiles. The capital and the Kyiv region were hit by a massive strike. Unfortunately, there is one fatality. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. There are also injured people. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Civilian buildings were also affected in the Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and other regions," Kuleba wrote.

Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to 15, one person killed

He noted that the enemy also targeted railway infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. Two locomotives were damaged, but train services continued to operate.

According to Kuleba, specialized services and repair crews are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.

Earlier reports said that in the Kyiv region, several trains were operating on modified routes following the overnight Russian attack.

Photo credit: Oleksii Kuleba / Telegram