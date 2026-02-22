ASE Turnover Hits JD5.1M As Index Dips 0.09%

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD5.1 million, with 2 million shares traded through 2,469 transactions.The ASE's general price index declined to 3,625 points, down 0.09%.Of the 97 companies traded, 22 posted gains, while 45 recorded declines.By sector, the industrial index fell 0.25% and the services index dropped 0.23%, while the financial index rose 0.01%.

