Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover Hits JD5.1M As Index Dips 0.09%


2026-02-22 08:02:28
Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD5.1 million, with 2 million shares traded through 2,469 transactions.
The ASE's general price index declined to 3,625 points, down 0.09%.
Of the 97 companies traded, 22 posted gains, while 45 recorded declines.
By sector, the industrial index fell 0.25% and the services index dropped 0.23%, while the financial index rose 0.01%.

Jordan News Agency

