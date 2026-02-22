Ksrelief Clinics Continue Medical Services In Zaatari Refugee Camp Since 2011-JHCO

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), continues to operate its clinics in the Zaatari refugee camp.This efforts is part of a "comprehensive" health intervention, aimed at improving the refugees' health by providing "high-quality" primary and secondary healthcare services, in accordance with local medical guidelines and international health standards.According to a JHCO statement issued on Sunday, the project's continuation affirms the two sides' "sustainable" humanitarian partnership and responds to the "growing" health needs within the camp.The project targets all age groups – men, women, children, and youth – under an integrated medical system operating seven days a week.Additionally, the project operates a "wide" range of specialized medical clinics for various purposes and provides essential vaccinations for children and women at reproductive age.The project also provides supportive medical services that ensure "accurate diagnosis and effective treatment through a fully equipped medical laboratory and advanced medical imaging equipment, including X-rays and ultrasound imaging of the heart and internal organs."The statement said: "These services are provided under supervision of qualified medical staff and a diagnostic radiologist."The project also provides a central pharmacy that offers necessary medications for patients with acute, seasonal, and chronic illnesses, ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted supply.As for its special attention to patients with chronic diseases, the project continues to provide treatment and follow-up services to more than 1,300 patients within the camp, representing over 45% of the total number of patients with chronic illnesses.All services are provided by licensed and qualified medical teams, who operate in accordance with Jordanian law and work "collaboratively in an integrated" manner, in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health, the UNHCR, and health authorities operating within the camp, in ongoing cooperation with the KSrelief.Launched since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the clinics' continued operation underscores their "pivotal" role in addressing health gaps within the camp.This effort promoted "equitable" access to specialized medical services and contributed to improving "quality" of life for Syrian refugees, within a humanitarian approach, based on sustainability, integration, and effective response to health needs.