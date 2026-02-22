Senate's Palestine Committee Slams Remarks Of US Ambassador To Israel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – The Senate's Palestine Committee, chaired by Mazen Darwazeh, condemned remarks made by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, which contained claims on the so-called "Israel's biblical right from the Nile to the Euphrates."This denunciation came after a committee meeting held on Sunday to discuss Huckabee's claims and the ambassador's adoption of terminology and narratives that align with the extremist rhetoric of the Israeli government.The committee said these statements are a "dangerous" stance issued by a high-ranking diplomatic official and constitute a "clear" violation of the rules of international law, the UN Charter, and diplomatic norms.The committee affirmed reliance on religious interpretations or biblical texts to justify contemporary political and sovereign claims contradicts foundations of the modern international order.Senators noted this approach also undermines the principle of the inadmissibility of acquiring territory by force, and represents an extremist approach that fuels conflicts and threatens regional and international peace and security.On its adverse impact, this discourse fuels the gradual annexation of the West Bank, particularly Area C, accelerates erosion of the two-state solution, and aligns with policies of forced displacement, settlement expansion, settler attacks, demolition orders, and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the occupied Palestinian territories.The senators added that these practices are "unacceptable and constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law."The committee reiterated its absolute rejection of any infringement upon the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, and their right to establish their independent and sovereign state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Additionally, the committee affirmed its confidence in the firm Jordanian position, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in defending Jerusalem and supporting achievement of a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees the region's stability.