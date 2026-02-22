Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RTA Awards Contract For Phase II Of Hessa Street Development Phase I Opens In April


2026-02-22 08:01:22
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Tayer outlines project highlights:

  • Serves 650,000 residents across 10 residential and development areas, including JVC and Al Barsha South
  • Phase II includes bridges spanning 8,835 metres and a 480-metre tunnel
  • Doubles Hessa Street's capacity
  • Reduces journey time from 24 minutes to 5 minutes
  • Features 10.4 km cycling and e-scooter track linking Dubai Hills and Dubai Motor City

