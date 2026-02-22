Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Ambassador Of Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar HE Igor Marara.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the areas of environment protection and climate change, in addition to exploring opportunities for exchanging expertise and experiences in the fields of sustainability and the conservation of natural resources.