New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $20.6M Milestone As Holder Count Exceeds 19,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed $20.6 million in total funds raised while its holder count has officially moved beyond 19,000 participants. The milestone highlights continued presale momentum alongside active protocol development, positioning the project among the steadily advancing DeFi platforms preparing for mainnet deployment.

Funding Milestone and Expanding Community

The presale has now crossed $20.6 million in cumulative contributions, supported by a growing base of more than 19,000 token holders. Out of the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated for the presale phase, over 850 million tokens have already been secured, reflecting sustained participation as the allocation progresses toward later stages.

With nearly half of the total presale allocation already distributed, approximately half of the tokens remain available for the remainder of the presale, gradually tightening the available supply as the project advances toward its final phases.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale model, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The confirmed launch price remains set at $0.06, maintaining a defined progression framework that has been in place since Phase 1, when the token was introduced at $0.01. From its starting level to the current phase, MUTM reflects a 300% increase, while the full progression to launch represents a 500% increase from the initial offering price.

At the current Phase 7 valuation, $0.04 remains below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, meaning the token is still positioned at a discounted level relative to its intended public market debut.