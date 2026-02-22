YSRCP Accuses Andhra Govt Of Diversion Politics On Tirupati Laddu Row

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, Feb 22 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), on Sunday, criticised the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for what it called its vindictive attitude and diversion politics in the Tirupati laddu controversy and said the party will not go back on its stand and will continue to expose Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 'lies' and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's 'irregularities'.

YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, said that appointing one-man committee into the Tirupati laddu issue is nothing short of demeaning the Supreme Court as the Central Bureau of Investigation's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had given the report on the directions of the Supreme Court.

"Any deviations or trying to the question the CID SIT report, which has clearly said that there is no animal fat in the ghee used for the preparation of Tirupati laddu tantamount to questioning and challenging the Supreme Court's dignity and sanctity," he added.

The former Tirupati MLA said that the one-man committee is only to take shield from the 'false propaganda that Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media had done on the Tirupati laddu'.

He said that once the SIT report proved them wrong, they are running for cover and appointed the committee as a face-saving exercise.

He, however, added that this would not stand the legal scrutiny.

"We will continue to fight against the propaganda and expose the links of Heritage with Indapur and Bhole Baba dairy, which form the origin for the entire scam. The adulteration origins lie in the nexus between these companies and how undue favours were done and the irregularities thereon," Karunakara Reddy said.

The YSRCP leader claimed that as the arguments of the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is getting weaker by the day, the TTD has now come up with a new idea as part of its diversion politics.

"We have information that TTD is trying to file a case and raise a FIR on the Parakamani theft case, even as the matter is in the Court. The investigation was done by competent people and report given and now they are trying to bring in an FIR with a fresh complaint and hand over the case to a corrupt police officer only to implicate political adversaries," he said.

The YSRCP leader made it clear that they are not scared of such false propaganda and will fight it out and will expose the nexus and origins of the Tirupati laddu issue.