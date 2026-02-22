ICMR Convenes SANVAD 2026 To Nurture Next-Generation Research Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Aiming to strengthen institutional collaboration and expand exposure to diverse research ecosystems, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) organised a three-day conclave SANVAD 2026, said an official on Sunday.

The ICMR which comes under the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organised Scholars' Assembly for Next-gen Ventures to Advance their Development (SANVAD 2026)) from February 19 to 21 at the ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), said the official in a statement.

A highlight of the three-day event was the technical session on Health Communication – Translating Science for Impact. Discussions underscored the critical role of strategic communication in ensuring that research informs policy, builds public trust, and reaches communities effectively.

The session emphasised that impactful research does not end with publication; it must be communicated strategically, clearly, and persuasively to influence policy, practice, and societal change, said the statement.

The final day featured a town hall with Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR.

The interactive dialogue addressed science–policy linkages, research funding landscapes, and emerging opportunities for young investigators.

He urged scholars to conduct serious and meaningful research and avoid what I call 'tick-box research.'

"I encourage you to go beyond minimum Ph.D. requirements and voluntarily contribute to writing high-quality research papers. There is a distinction between pressure and stress, and researchers must learn to manage both constructively," he said.

Anup Anvikar, Director, ICMR–NIMR, lauded the scholars for their dedication and scholarly excellence.

He stated, "I see SANVAD 2026 as a distinctive and visionary platform that fosters meaningful research networking, interdisciplinary dialogue, and collaborative growth among Ph.D. scholars.”

"I hope similar initiatives will be embraced and institutionalised across other ICMR institutes in the years ahead, strengthening the national research ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders,” he said.

SANVAD is an annual ICMR initiative conceptualised as a rotating national platform, hosted each year by different ICMR institutes to promote sustained engagement with doctoral scholars across the network.

By decentralising its organisation, the initiative strengthens institutional collaboration and expands exposure to diverse research ecosystems.

Following the successful conduct of the First edition at ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research, the 2027 edition of SANVAD will be hosted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.