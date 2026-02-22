'Flop Show': Virendra Sachdeva On AAP's 'Delhi Remembering Kejriwal' Slogan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party's new slogan and campaign - "Delhi in distress, remembering Kejriwal" - is a complete flop show.

The Delhi BJP President said that during its 11-year rule, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP left the city's roads, transport infrastructure, environment, sewer system, and ration card system in a very bad condition.

He said that within its very first year, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has significantly improved the condition of sewers and roads and has also initiated concrete measures to tackle environmental pollution.

Policy-level action is being taken to cancel fake ration cards and issue ration cards to genuine beneficiaries, he said.

The Delhi BJP President stated that in its first year itself, the BJP government has provided 2,000 electric buses to the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva said that by giving free gas cylinders to poor women on Holi and Diwali, along with Pink Bus Cards and increasing maternity scheme benefits, the government has fulfilled yet another guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the Delhi BJP government is allocating Rs 100 to Rs 125 crore in development funds to each Assembly constituency, which will soon result in proper and comprehensive development across all areas.

Sachdeva said that during the last Assembly elections, the people of Delhi had resolved to sweep away the filth from Delhi with the broom and bring the BJP to power on February 8, 2025.

The Delhi BJP President said it is a matter of great satisfaction that after 27 years, a sensitive BJP government has come to power, which is mitigating public grievances round-the-clock.

The BJP government takes accountability and remains answerable to the people on every issue, and will continue to do so, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that over the past three decades, the Congress and AAP governments had destroyed the sewer system.

He said in new colonies like Kirari, scams were committed in laying and cleaning sewer lines, due to which even light rainfall would lead to waterlogging. However, the sensitive BJP government controlled the situation within its first year, and during the last monsoon, there was a visible improvement.