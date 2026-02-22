Assam Reclaiming Its Heritage By Bringing Back Vrindavani Vastra: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state is steadily reclaiming its“glorious heritage” as he laid the foundation stone for a world-class museum in Guwahati to house the iconic Vrindavani Vastra, a sacred textile created by medieval saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardev.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister said the initiative marks a significant step in Assam's long-standing efforts to bring the priceless artefact back to its place of origin.

“One by one, Assam is reclaiming its glorious heritage. Today, we took a major step towards bringing the Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first day in office, had advised him to work simultaneously on two priorities -- Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage).

“Since then, our government has worked continuously on both fronts, and the finalisation of the return of Gurujona's timeless creation marks another important milestone in that direction,” he added.

Sarma expressed gratitude to the JSW Foundation for its role in facilitating the return of the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam and for supporting the construction of a dedicated museum to preserve and showcase the sacred textile.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I thank the JSW Foundation for its commitment to safeguarding our cultural legacy,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that after centuries, the people of Assam would finally be able to witness the revered creation in their own land, describing it as a moment of pride and cultural significance for the state.

Highlighting the broader importance of the initiative, Sarma said the effort is not only about bringing back Gurujona's legacy but also about reaffirming Assam's resolve to protect and preserve its cultural identity.

“Our identity faces constant threats from both internal and external elements. With Gurujona's blessings, we will protect it,” he said.

The proposed museum is expected to emerge as a major cultural landmark in Guwahati, celebrating Assam's rich Vaishnavite heritage and strengthening efforts to preserve the state's historical and spiritual legacy.