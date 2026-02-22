403
S. Korea’s Unification Church Leader Returns to Detention
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has ordered the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, back into detention, rejecting her request to extend temporary release on health grounds as she faces trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The Seoul Central District Court denied Han’s appeal on Friday, and she was returned to custody the following day. She had been temporarily released on February 11 to attend trial without being detained due to health concerns. During that period, she reportedly received treatment for a recent fall.
This marks Han’s second brief release since her arrest in September. In November, she also underwent eye surgery under a court order.
A special counsel team indicted Han in October for violating the political fund law and other offenses. Among multiple allegations, she is suspected of being involved in gifting a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady.
