CEO of Google DeepMind CEO Urges Immeditae Research on AI Risks
(MENAFN) The CEO of Google DeepMind has called for immediate research into the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI).
Demis Hassabis emphasized the need for “smart regulation” to address “the real risks” of the technology. His remarks came during an exclusive interview at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded.
Hassabis stressed the importance of implementing strong safeguards to mitigate the most severe threats posed by increasingly autonomous systems. He highlighted two main risks: AI being misused by malicious actors and the possibility of humans losing control over highly capable systems.
When asked whether development could be slowed to allow experts more time to address these concerns, he stated that his company could help but noted it is only one player in the broader AI ecosystem. He also acknowledged that regulators are struggling to keep pace with AI advancements.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman similarly called for rapid regulation during the summit, while India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global cooperation to ensure AI delivers positive outcomes.
The United States, however, resisted these calls, with delegation leader Michael Kratsios stating that the Trump administration is strongly opposed to international AI governance.
