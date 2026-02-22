Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Continue Search at Ex-Prince Andrew’s Windsor Residence

2026-02-22 07:15:31
(MENAFN) Police are conducting searches at former Prince Andrew’s former residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, west of London, for a third consecutive day.

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Saturday that operations at the property are expected to continue through Monday. Photographs showed a convoy of officers arriving at Royal Lodge, situated just a few miles from Windsor Castle.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday. Thames Valley Police subsequently stated that they had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from Aylsham Police Station after 11 hours of questioning.

He has consistently denied any involvement in the crimes of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports indicate that the government is considering removing the former prince from the royal line of succession.

