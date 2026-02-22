403
JMD Forecasts Cooler Weather Across Jordan Starting Sunday
(MENAFN) Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has forecast a noticeable drop in temperatures starting Sunday, with cold conditions expected across most regions and milder weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, as reported on Saturday.
Low clouds are expected, accompanied by north-westerly moderate winds. During the night, the north and central regions will experience cold, partly cloudy conditions, with a slight chance of light showers in northern areas, while winds remain moderate and north-westerly.
On Monday, daytime temperatures will remain relatively cold, though milder in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Rainfall is possible in the north and central regions, with north-westerly winds ranging from moderate to occasionally active. Nighttime conditions will be cold and partly to mostly cloudy, with continued chances of showers in northern and central areas, extending to some south-western regions.
Tuesday will see a slight further drop in temperatures. Weather will be cold and partly to occasionally cloudy, with rain expected in the north and later spreading to central and south-western parts. North-westerly winds are forecast to be active, stirring dust in desert areas.
Overnight, temperatures will remain very cold with partly cloudy skies and a continued chance of light rain in western regions, accompanied by moderate north-westerly winds.
