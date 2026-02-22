403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA Chief Denounces Boeing for Starliner Mission Failures
(MENAFN) NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has sharply criticized Boeing for the problems that plagued the troubled debut mission of its first crewed spacecraft, Starliner, which left two astronauts stranded for nine months last year.
Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and close associate of SpaceX founder Elon Musk who assumed the NASA leadership role two months ago, also delivered a scathing assessment of the agency’s previous management, claiming it fostered “a culture incompatible with human spaceflight.”
The comments were made during a press conference on Thursday, coinciding with the release of a comprehensive report on the Starliner mission. The mission initially aimed for a one-week stay, but astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams remained in orbit for nine months, returning to Earth via a different vehicle in March 2025 after the capsule came back empty in September 2024.
The report classifies the loss of control during the capsule’s rendezvous with the International Space Station as a Type A mishap, the most severe category of anomaly. It highlights significant design flaws in Boeing’s spacecraft and issues 61 recommendations to correct these problems ahead of future crewed Starliner flights.
Management failures were also emphasized, with the report noting that the mission “was marked by chaotic meeting schedules, unclear roles, and communication breakdowns.”
“Mistrust between NASA and Boeing was intensified by selective data sharing, perceived favoritism, and inconsistent transparency,” the report added.
Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and close associate of SpaceX founder Elon Musk who assumed the NASA leadership role two months ago, also delivered a scathing assessment of the agency’s previous management, claiming it fostered “a culture incompatible with human spaceflight.”
The comments were made during a press conference on Thursday, coinciding with the release of a comprehensive report on the Starliner mission. The mission initially aimed for a one-week stay, but astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams remained in orbit for nine months, returning to Earth via a different vehicle in March 2025 after the capsule came back empty in September 2024.
The report classifies the loss of control during the capsule’s rendezvous with the International Space Station as a Type A mishap, the most severe category of anomaly. It highlights significant design flaws in Boeing’s spacecraft and issues 61 recommendations to correct these problems ahead of future crewed Starliner flights.
Management failures were also emphasized, with the report noting that the mission “was marked by chaotic meeting schedules, unclear roles, and communication breakdowns.”
“Mistrust between NASA and Boeing was intensified by selective data sharing, perceived favoritism, and inconsistent transparency,” the report added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment