Trump Considers Limited Strike on Iran Amid Middle East Naval Buildup
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said he is considering a limited military strike on Iran, following a major US naval buildup in the region intended to pressure Tehran into reaching an agreement to curb its nuclear program.
The announcement comes shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a draft proposal for a deal with Washington would be ready within days, following talks held in Geneva earlier this week.
Earlier threats from Trump suggested “bad things” would occur if Tehran failed to reach a deal within 10 days, a deadline he later extended to 15. When asked on Friday whether he was contemplating a limited strike, the president replied: "The most I can say -- I am considering it."
Araghchi told US media that both sides had agreed to submit drafts of a potential agreement, with his superiors expected to review the documents before they are handed over to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s lead negotiator for the region. “I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready, and after final confirmation by my superiors, that would be handed over to Steve Witkoff,” he said.
The Iranian official also clarified that US negotiators had not demanded a halt to Tehran’s nuclear enrichment, a claim that contrasts with statements from American authorities. “We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” Araghchi said. “What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran's nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever.”
Western nations have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies, insisting that enrichment is for civilian purposes only. Meanwhile, Iran aims to negotiate an end to sanctions that have significantly impacted its economy.
