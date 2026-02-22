Albanian President Tours Amman's Roman Theater, Citadel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, on Sunday visited the Roman Theater and the Amman Citadel in the capital Amman as part of his official visit to Jordan, accompanied by First Lady Armanda Begaj.At the Roman Theater, the Albanian president received a detailed briefing on the site's historical and tourism significance, highlighting its status as a landmark that reflects the capital's rich cultural and historical heritage.He later toured the Amman Citadel, where he viewed key archaeological landmarks and was briefed on the site's historical value and its representation of successive civilizations that inhabited the region. He commended efforts to preserve the national heritage and safeguard it for future generations.Begaj expressed admiration for the historical sites he visited, noting that they reflect the depth of civilization in the Kingdom and underscoring the importance of preserving heritage as a core component of Jordan's cultural and historical identity.The visit forms part of the Albanian president's official program in Jordan, aimed at strengthening relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.